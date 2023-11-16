November 15, 2023
Reed-Custer, Coal City earn tournament wins: The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023

Reed-Custer, Coal City win girls basketball, Joliet Central wins boys bowling

Girls basketball

Reed-Custer 49, Wilmington 40: At Braidwood, Kaylee Tribble had 25 points, 11 rebounds and three assists to lead the Comets to a Lady Comet Tournament win.

Natalie Flores had six points, five rebounds and an assist and Mya Beard had six points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Coal City 39, Manteno 36: At Braidwood, Mia Ferrias had nine points, three rebounds and three steals and the Coalers won in Lady Comet Tournament play.

Abby Gagliardo had eight points, six rebounds and four steals and Kylee Kennell and Makenzie Henline combined to add 12 points.

Minooka 66, Joliet Catholic 37: At Joliet, the hosts battled but fell short in WJOL Tournament action.

Boys bowling

Joliet Central 10, Plainfield East 0: At Joliet, Garrett Johnson bowled a 686 series to lead the Steelmen to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.

The total score was 2,946-2,540. Johnson was highlighted by 247 and 258 games. Robert Churchill followed him up with a 607 series, highlighted by a 237 in the last game. The Steelmen improve to 2-2 on the season.

