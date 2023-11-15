November 14, 2023
Reed-Custer girls basketball earns tournament win: The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 14

Reed-Custer, Seneca win in girls basketball

By Shaw Local News Network

Girls basketball

Reed-Custer 35, Grant Park 15: At Braidwood, Kaylee Tribble had 12 points, seven rebounds, eight steals and two blocks to lead the Comets to a Lady Comet tournament victory Tuesday.

Mya Beard added nine points, seven rebounds and five steals, and Gwen Stewart chipped in with seven points, three rebounds and four assists.

Seneca 50, Hall 21: At Seneca, Alyssa Zellers had 14 points to lead the Fighting Irish to a Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving tournament win.

Evelyn O’Connor scored 11, and Tessa Krull added seven.

Lincoln-Way East 52, Romeoville 32: At Darien, Lana Kerley had 18 points and Hayven Smith had 16 to lead the Griffins to a Hinsdale South Invitational victory.

Rich Township 48, Peotone 28: At Beecher, the Blue Devils came up short in Beecher LadyCat Classic action.

Madi Schroeder had 12 points and nine rebounds, Addie Graffeo had six points, and Jolynn Murray had five points.

