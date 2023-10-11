New trustee appointed to embattled Joliet Township board

Antione Edwards (left) is sworn into office as a Joliet Township trustee by Will County Judge Vincent Cornelius on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Felix Sarver)

The director of safety and security for Joliet Public Schools District 86 has been appointed as a trustee to the Joliet Township board, which has been under fire over a controversial $8.6 million grant for asylum-seekers.

On Tuesday, Antione Edwards was unanimously appointed as a trustee to the board. His appointment followed three hours of public comment where township officials such as Township Supervisor Angel Contreras were heavily criticized by residents over a grant for asylum-seekers.

Edwards was appointed to a seat that became vacant when an appellate court ruled earlier this year that former trustee Karl Ferrell was not qualified to sit on the board because of his past felony record.

Edwards said he has a passion for youth development and education and he is excited to work with the township on its violence prevention program.

Edwards is a former District 86 board member and he worked for six years as a Joliet Junior College police officer. He has been serving as the District 86 director of safety and security since September 2022.

After Tuesday’s contentious meeting, Edwards said he knows the township has to do more to work with the community.

“We know that we have to collaborate and have transparency immediately,” Edwards said.

Edwards was sworn into office by Will County Judge Vincent Cornelius.

On July 11, the township board unanimously voted to declare Ferrell’s seat vacant after he exhausted most of his legal options to stay in office. Ferrell was first elected on April 6, 2021 with 3,222 votes.

On April 27, the 3rd District Appellate Court in Ottawa upheld Will County Judge John Anderson’s June 24, 2022 ruling that Ferrell cannot hold township office because of his past felony convictions on drug possession and weapon charges.

At a July 11 press conference at the township building, Ferrell said there are laws that prevent people with a felony record like himself from being “fully free.” He pushed for support of legislation to end “permanent punishment.”