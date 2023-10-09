Joliet park official says inclusion in asylum grant was a shock

The Joliet Township plan for asylum-seeker services includes three welcome centers and a clinic, but the lease for one potential center has been canceled.

The Joliet Park District canceled a pending lease with the township after learning that its Hartman Center was included in the list of welcome centers.

“We found out last week that the Hartman Center was listed in that grant, and we immediately rescinded the lease,” park district Executive Director Brad Staab said Monday.

The park district has become the second public body that has disassociated itself after being included in the $8.6 million grant awarded by the state on Sept. 29.

Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy, whose office is listed in the grant as a supporter, has said he was unaware of the grant until it was announced by the governor’s office and has asked that the township withdraw its application.

[ Joliet officials acknowledge staff knew about grant for asylum seekers ]

Staab said township representatives never mentioned the potential use of the Hartman Center as a welcome center for asylum seekers when seeking a lease for the facility.

“That was not what they told us the space would be used for,” Staab said.

Park officials believed the township intended to use the Hartman Center, located at 511 Collins St., for additional office space and community programs, he said.

“We were shocked when we found out that the grant had been applied for and Hartman had been included,” Staab said.

The grant application does not mention the park district by name but lists the Hartman Center address as a welcome center for asylum seekers coming to Joliet.

The application also lists 2100 Glenwood Ave., which is the location of a major medical office for Duly Health & Care, presumably as the welcome clinic in a list of facilities to ease asylum-seekers transition into the Joliet area.

Duly did not immediately respond to a call and email for comment on Monday morning.

Joliet Township Supervisor Angel Contreras also did not respond to calls for comment.

Joliet Township Supervisor Angel Contreras (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Contreras has previously said that the $8.6 million grant would be used to support services already being provided to asylum seekers by the Spanish Community Center and Will-Grundy Medical Center.

But the proposal for welcoming centers and a welcoming clinic along with support staff indicate an expansion of services for asylum seekers being bussed into the Chicago area.

Two other buildings listed in the grant as potential welcome centers are the Peter Claver Center at 180 S. Chicago St. and a building at 300 N. Eastern Ave., which would be across the street from the Spanish Community Center.

The Spanish Community Center also is a partner in the grant application.

Joliet Township has moved its regular monthly meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday to the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park in expectation of a large number of people who may comment on the grant application