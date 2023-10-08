Joliet starts Collins Street water project Monday

A section of Collins Street will be closed for a water main improvement project that starts Monday, the city of Joliet announced.

Full road closure will not start until Oct. 16.

Joliet is replacing a water main on Collins Street as part of a citywide project to replace all water mains built before 1970.

The work on Collins Street is expected to continue until May, the city said.

On Oct. 16, the city plans to close Collins Street between Ward and Meeker avenues. The road in that area, however, is expected to be reopened by Nov. 3 as the Collins Street project continues.

The entire project runs from Liberty Street to Hills Avenue.

“The project will require significant traffic control to be installed for the duration of the project,” the city said in a news release. “Drivers should be prepared for long delays and are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution when driving through the work zone.”

The city provides information on the water main rehabilitation program on its website at https://www.joliet.gov/government/departments/public-utilities/construction-zone. The public also can call the Department of Public Utilities at 815-724-4220 for information.

Collins Street is one of the major corridors where the city is doing water main replacement this year. Others include Plainfield Road, Ingalls Avenue and Caton Farm Road. The city also has been replacing a downtown water main on Joliet Street.