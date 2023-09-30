Road closure: Joliet shutting down parts of Plainfield Road again

The city of Joliet on Thursday announced another full closure on a section of Plainfield Road where water mains are being replaced.

The closure starts Oct. 9 and will shut down Plainfield Road, also Route 30, between Raynor Avenue and Center Street for four weeks. It is expected to reopen Nov. 3.

“The road closure is required to install water service lines and conduct pavement restoration,” according to a news release from the city.

Construction along the stretch of Plainfield Road running east from the Six Corners intersection has continued since a water main replacement project began in mid-July. The road was shut down for several weeks between Center and Taylor streets.

Construction signs remain posted approaching the area, although the road has been reopened for now.

The city cautioned drivers to prepare for long delays in the area. Detours will be posted.

Pace buses on Route 507 normally going through that area will use a detour route. Information can be found at www.pacebus.com.

More information about the Plainfield Road project and others in the city’s Water Main Rehabilitation Program is available on the city website at www.joliet.gov/government/departments/public-utilities/construction-zone. Those seeking information also can call the city’s utilities department at 815-724-4220.