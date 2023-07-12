Plainfield Road closure pushed back to Thursday

The shutdown of a section of Plainfield Road in Joliet has been delayed until Thursday.

The closure was to start Monday on that well-traveled road, which also serves as U.S. 30 in Joliet, between Taylor and Center streets.

Utilities Director Allison Swisher said Tuesday that the closure was delayed “due to unforeseen circumstances related to installing the traffic control devices.”

She noted the closure now planned for Thursday does depend on the weather.

The estimated Aug. 18 end date for the closure has not changed because some cushion for delays was built into the schedule, Swisher said.

The closure is for a water main replacement project on Plainfield Road that runs from Raynor Avenue to Center Street. The entire project is estimated to run until Oct. 27.

The Plainfield Road project is one of many in the city as Joliet continues a multi-year program to replace all water mains built before 1970.