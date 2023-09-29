September 29, 2023
Restaurant owner Grotovsky added to Joliet Arts Commission

Latest appointment last week

By Bob Okon
Tom Grotovsky, owner of The Great American Bagel, works the grill at his food tent at the Wine, Jazz and Arts Fest at Bicentennial Park in August. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Restaurant owner Tom Grotovsky has been appointed to the Joliet Arts Commission.

Grotovsky was appointed last week with approval from the City Council.

He is the third appointment by Mayor Terry D’Arcy to the commission created in 2019 to promote the arts in Joliet.

Grotovsky owns the Great American Bagel franchise in Joliet and also is an organizer for the annual Brats, Bourbon and Brews fundraiser.

His appointment follows two others by D’Arcy, who became mayor in May, to fill recent vacancies in the commission.

D’Arcy in July appointed Ron Romero, founder and executive director of the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 55, to the arts commission.

Ron Romero, Founder and Executive Director of The Illinois Rock and Roll Museum of Route 66, stands by his two guitars signed by notable artist, Paul Revere, Billy Sheehan, Eddie Money and Cheap Trick, to name a few. The Museum is expected to be fully open within the month.

Ron Romero stands by an exhibit at the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

At the same time, he appointed Will County Board Member Vince Logan to the commission.

The appointments come amid departures from the Arts Commission. that include former Chairman Erik Deshaun Dorris.

All appointments have come with approval from the City Council.

Art Commission activities include the “Summer of Steel and Stone” exhibit in which local artists were commissioned to create sculptures that reflected Joliet.