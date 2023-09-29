Restaurant owner Grotovsky added to Joliet Arts Commission

Restaurant owner Tom Grotovsky has been appointed to the Joliet Arts Commission.

Grotovsky was appointed last week with approval from the City Council.

He is the third appointment by Mayor Terry D’Arcy to the commission created in 2019 to promote the arts in Joliet.

Grotovsky owns the Great American Bagel franchise in Joliet and also is an organizer for the annual Brats, Bourbon and Brews fundraiser.

His appointment follows two others by D’Arcy, who became mayor in May, to fill recent vacancies in the commission.

D’Arcy in July appointed Ron Romero, founder and executive director of the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 55, to the arts commission.

Ron Romero stands by an exhibit at the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

At the same time, he appointed Will County Board Member Vince Logan to the commission.

The appointments come amid departures from the Arts Commission. that include former Chairman Erik Deshaun Dorris.

All appointments have come with approval from the City Council.

Art Commission activities include the “Summer of Steel and Stone” exhibit in which local artists were commissioned to create sculptures that reflected Joliet.