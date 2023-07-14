Get your tickets for Joliet Stone and Steel art auction

A celebration of community art is ready to go Aug. 3, when visitors can bid on a live auction of five Joliet-themed art pieces.

The Art Movement’s 2023 “Summer of Stone and Steel” art exhibition is from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug 3 at the Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet.

The event will include live music by the Sam Burns Quartet, appetizers, a cash bar and the opportunity to bid on the art pieces.

“I feel like, personally, this is going to be that event for people who are supporters of the arts and who are interested in the arts and are artists and just want to know more about community,” The Art movement Vice President Eryn Blaser said.

The Art Movement seeks to ignite passion and visibility for Joliet area artists through connections with charities, businesses and the community, according to its website.

Having this free event will, I think, open many doors for many to be involved and come out.” — Eryn Blaser, vice president of The Art Movement in Joliet

Its founder was Sue Regis, owner of Sue Regis Glass Art, who closed her retail location earlier this year to address health concerns. She’s been dubbed “godmother of the arts” in Joliet because of her passion for local art and the artists who create it.

All five art pieces showcase the theme “Memories of Joliet.” Mediums used include sculpture, photography or canvas painting. Examples of featured memories include Pilcher Park in Joliet, Joe’s Hot Dogs on Ruby Street, Joliet Central High School and Jefferson Street, The Art Movement President Kayla Sorensen said.

The five artists who created the art pieces for the Aug. 3 event are all natives of the Joliet area. They are Jeff, Sophia and Jonah Benedick of Channahon; former Joliet resident Alicia Diamond of Washington; Javier Chavira of Park Forest, Steve Kost of Palos Park and Chrissy Kozol of Joliet.

[ 5 sculptures for ‘Summer of Stone and Steel,’ unveiled at Juliet’s Tavern in Joliet ]

Auction proceeds benefit The Art Movement and support future programming. The event is free, but registration is required.

“Almost 100 people have registered,” Sorenson said. “Tickets are going fast.”

Both Sorenson and Blaser are pleased with the response so far.

“More people know about us,” Blaser said. “We’ve had social hours. We’ve had open calls for artists to be involved in different opportunities in Joliet. It’s also people coming together to support artists. Having this free event will, I think, open many doors for many to be involved and come out.”

Each artist received a $1,000 commission, Sorenson said. The Joliet Area Historical Museum will display the pieces one week before the event for the community to view before the auction, Sorenson said.

Previous events focused on sculpted pieces, But Blaser felt widening the choices of art media inspired more artists to apply and will, hopefully, inspire more people to attend the event.

“We wanted to expand on what art is,” Blaser said. “It’s more than just painting. It’s more than just drawing. It’s more than just photography. It’s a huge umbrella.”

Event Sponsor is Old National Bank. Artist sponsors are D’Arcy Motors, Joliet Area Historical Museum, Joliet Township Government, Joliet City Center Partnership and HData.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Summer of Stone & Steel Art Exhibition

WHEN: 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3

WHERE: Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St. Joliet

ETC: Live music, heavy appetizers, live auction of art pieces and cash bar. Register at eventbrite.com.

INFO: Visit artmovementjoliet.org.