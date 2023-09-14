September 14, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperFriday Night DriveEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

2nd teen charged with Joliet shooting death in June

By Felix Sarver
Officers in the 500 block of East Benton Street on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 in Joliet. A 20-year-old man was shot in the head and died the same day.

Officers in the 500 block of East Benton Street on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 in Joliet. A 20-year-old man was shot in the head and died the same day. (Felix Sarver)

A second teen has been apprehended on charges alleging they shot and killed a 20-year-old man on June 6 in Joliet.

Nathan Melchor, 17, along with Emilio Aldape, 18, both of Joliet, are the two defendants who stand charged with the first-degree murder of Latrel Smith-Vaden, 20, who was found with a gunshot wound to the head on June 6 in the 600 block of East Benton Street.

Both Melchor and Aldape are being charged as adults.

Aldape faces a new charge in an indictment filed Thursday that alleged he fired a gun in the direction of another victim who is not Smith-Vaden.

Court records on Thursday said Melchor is in the custody of Will County’s juvenile division. Aldape has been in the Will County jail since July 12.

Judge Art Smigielski set $5 million bonds for Melchor and Aldape in a warrant for their arrest.