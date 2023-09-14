2nd teen charged with Joliet shooting death in June

A second teen has been apprehended on charges alleging they shot and killed a 20-year-old man on June 6 in Joliet.

Nathan Melchor, 17, along with Emilio Aldape, 18, both of Joliet, are the two defendants who stand charged with the first-degree murder of Latrel Smith-Vaden, 20, who was found with a gunshot wound to the head on June 6 in the 600 block of East Benton Street.

Both Melchor and Aldape are being charged as adults.

Aldape faces a new charge in an indictment filed Thursday that alleged he fired a gun in the direction of another victim who is not Smith-Vaden.

Court records on Thursday said Melchor is in the custody of Will County’s juvenile division. Aldape has been in the Will County jail since July 12.

Judge Art Smigielski set $5 million bonds for Melchor and Aldape in a warrant for their arrest.