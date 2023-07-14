Joliet teen charged with June 6 fatal shooting in city’s east side

A teen has been charged with the first-degree murder of a 20-year-old man who was shot and killed on Benton Street in Joliet earlier this summer.

The charges against Emilio Adalpe, 18, of Joliet, were filed June 12 but they were not unsealed until Wednesday when Adalpe was taken into custody.

A criminal complaint alleged Adalpe and another suspect shot and killed Latrel Vaden-Smith, 20, on June 6, 2023. Vaden-Smith’s body was found in the 600 block of East Benton Street with a gunshot wound to the head.

The other suspect’s name was redacted in the criminal complaint.

Adalpe has been locked up in the Will County jail on a $5 million bond.

Joliet Police Detective Donald McKinney requested the warrant for Adalpe’s arrest on June 9. The $5 million bond was set by Judge Art Smigielski.

