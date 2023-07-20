Judge to decide if Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow can challenge Joliet inspector general

A judge will decide if Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow may intervene in the Joliet inspector general’s lawsuit against Illinois State Police for investigation records.

Since April 3, Glasgow has been seeking to intervene in Inspector General Sean Connolly’s lawsuit case against Illinois State Police for the agency’s records of an investigation of former Joliet City Council member Don Dickinson.

Connolly is seeking those records to bolster his investigation into whether former top-ranking Joliet police officials and others pressured Dickinson into making false allegations against former Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, who lost his bid for reelection to current Mayor Terry D’Arcy in April. Connolly issued a report in March outlining his findings and allegations of misconduct in the matter.

Connolly has opposed Glasgow’s intervention, as well as allowing the state’s attorney’s office to represent Glasgow. The Illinois Attorney General’s Office is representing state police in the case and has taken no position on either issue.

Judge John Anderson heard arguments on Thursday from Glasgow’s attorneys and Connolly. He plans to issue a ruling by mail at some point in the near future.

Connolly said Glasgow requested the appointment of a special prosecutor in the case where Dickinson was accused of making a false police report against O’Dekirk and Glasgow should not be allowed to “reinsert” himself in the matter again.

“Mr. Glasgow was personally involved in this,” Connolly said.

Connolly said a state police report showed there was evidence of communication between Dickinson and Glasgow found on Dickinson’s cellphone.

State police obtained Dickinson’s cellphone as part of its investigation into allegations against O’Dekirk, who has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime in connection to the case.

Connolly also said Glasgow is potentially a witness in his investigation. He claimed Glasgow’s petition to intervene in his lawsuit was a “ruse” to prevent his cooperation in his investigation.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Kevin Meyers said it was a “huge logical leap” to assume Glasgow was involved in the Dickinson case. He said the fact that Connolly wants to interview Glasgow is enough to allow the state’s attorney to intervene.

Meyers also repeated Glasgow’s stance that Connolly’s role as Joliet’s inspector general violates the Illinois constitution. Glasgow’s attorneys have argued Connolly “has no authority to issue or enforce subpoenas outside its respective unit of local government.”