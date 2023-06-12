Man charged with threatening to kill Will County judge will represent himself

A man charged with threatening to kill a Will County judge has decided to represent himself in his criminal case as it moves forward in Kankakee County.

On June 7, Saad Noah, 65, was booked into jail following a Will County Sheriff’s Office investigation into allegations that he made threats against multiple Will County judges, an assistant public defender and State’s Attorney James Glasgow, according to sheriff spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer.

Thus far, Noah has been charged with threatening Judge Sarah Jones.

A March 22 indictment that was unsealed on Friday had alleged Noah left a “message on the voicemail of Will County Circuit Judge Sarah Jones and in the course of that offense, he threatened to kill Will County Circuit Judge Sarah Jones.”

Jones was the judge in two cases filed against Noah that were later dismissed, one of which included charges that he recorded a conversation with former Will County Sheriff Paul Kaupas in 2010.

Former Will County Sheriff Paul Kaupas, with Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow. Saad Noah, 65, was once charged with recording a conversation with Kaupas, until the case was dismissed by Judge Sarah Jones. Noah was indicted on March 22, 2023, with threatening to kill Jones.

Hoffmeyer said more charges may be coming since the investigation is still open. She said detectives with sheriff’s office have spoken with the special prosecutor and they anticipate this case “will take some time due to [Noah’s] desire to represent himself.”

Noah had made that desire known to Kankakee County Judge William Dickenson on Friday, according to court minutes in the case. Dickenson granted Noah’s request to represent himself.

Noah faces felony charges of threatening a public official, harassment by telephone and intimidation.

He also faces a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct for allegedly leaving “multiple messages of a vulgar and threatening nature on the voicemail of Will County Circuit Judge Sarah Jones.

Noah’s arraignment has been scheduled for Aug. 9.

In 2014, Jones dismissed a 2010 eavesdropping case against Noah after he was repeatedly found unfit to stand trial and because of constitutional issues with those eavesdropping charges, court records show.

Noah was accused of recording a phone conversation with Kaupas and posting the audio on YouTube, according to a 2011 article from The Herald-News.