Ex-con charged with Romeoville attempted murder of 2 police officers

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of two police officers, including Romeoville Police Officer Dominic Thielmann, who was wounded in a shooting last week during a police investigation of a stolen vehicle.

The $10 million warrant for the arrest of Samer Hernandez, 29, was signed by Judge Dave Carlson.

Hernandez has already been in custody at the Will County jail since May 25. His bond now stands at $15 million.

Hernandez faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed habitual criminal, aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by felon and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The latter charged alleged Hernandez had recklessly fired a gun “towards homes in the residential neighborhood” of Lakewood Falls, endangering the bodily safety of the people who live in that area.

Officers were in the area because after finding a vehicle that had been reported stolen, Romeoville village officials said. When officers approached the vehicle, a suspect had fled on foot and officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect later identified as Hernandez.

Officers at the intersection of Sierra Trail and Summerfield Drive in Romeoville on Thursday, May 25. A suspect was apprehended in a shooting that wounded a Romeoville police officer. (Felix Sarver)

The latest charges were the result of an investigation by the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force, which is composed of officers from police agencies on Will and Grundy counties.

A criminal complaint from the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Hernandez with attempting to kill Thielmann and Romeoville Police Officer Francisco Garcia by firing a gun at both of them on May 25.

Hernandez was further charged with causing Thielmann to suffer injuries in the shooting.

Hernandez also charged with firing the bullet that entered into a residence in the 200 block of Summerfield Drive.

A window of a Romeoville residence damaged by a bullet, seen on Friday, May 26. A shooting occurred on Thursday, May 26, near the area as officers were trying to apprehend a suspect in a stolen motor vehicle incident. (Felix Sarver)

That bullet went through the living room window of the residence, hit a picture frame in the house and was later located from behind a sofa, according to Jose Ramirez, who lives at the residence.

Ramirez said he and his family were asleep when they woke up to the sounds of multiple gunshots.

“Which was surprising because we didn’t hear the window shatter or anything,” Ramirez said.

Hernandez was charged with unlawful possession of a rifle and 9 mm handgun on May 25.

Hernadez is already facing charges over the alleged hijacking of a Nissan Murano, a cellphone and a wallet on May 20 while armed with a “dangerous knife.”