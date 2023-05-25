Romeoville police officer shot while investigating stolen vehicle, suspect in custody: cops

A Romeoville police officer was shot in the shoulder early Thursday morning while investigating a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

Romeoville police arrested the 29-year-old suspect at about 5:45 a.m. Thursday following an overnight manhunt and a local shelter in place order near Sierra Trail and Summerfield Drive, according to a Romeoville news release.

Police officers at about 12:15 a.m. had found a vehicle that was reported stolen, according to the release. As they approached, the suspect fled on foot, sparking a foot chase and an exchange of gunfire near the intersection of Sierra Trail and Summerfield Drive, according to the release.

The officer was taken to Loyola University Medical Center. There was no immediate update on the officer’s condition.

This is a developing story.