Bullet struck window of Romeoville residence in shooting that injured cop

A bullet struck the window of a residence during the chaos on Thursday morning in a genteel neighborhood of Romeoville that left an officer with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Jose Ramirez, who resides at a home in the 200 block of Summerfield Drive, said a bullet had gone through the living room window.

Ramirez said his mother discovered the window had been struck by a bullet about 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

“Which was surprising because we didn’t hear the window shatter or anything,” Ramirez said.

A window of a Romeoville residence damaged by a bullet, seen on Friday. A shooting occurred on Thursday, May 26, 2023, near the area as officers were trying to apprehend a suspect in a stolen motor vehicle incident. (Felix Sarver)

The bullet had gone through the window, hit a picture frame in the house and was later located from behind a sofa, he said.

Ramirez said he and his family were asleep when they woke up to the sounds of multiple gunshots.

Which was surprising because we didn’t hear the window shatter or anything. — Jose Ramirez

Their home is close by the intersection of Summerfield Drive and Sierra Trail.

A shooting had occurred near that intersection and Romeoville Police Officer Dominic Thielmann, 32, suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder, according to Romeoville village officials.

Officers were in the area because after finding a vehicle that had been reported stolen, village officials said. When officers approached the vehicle, a suspect had fled on foot and officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Semar Hernandez, 29, was apprehended by officers. He’s considered a suspect in Thielmann’s shooting.

Ramirez said he has no idea whether the bullet came from the gun of an officer or a gun that may have been in Hernandez’s possession.

Romeoville Deputy Police Chief Brant Hromadka said there is a report of a bullet located at the home where Ramirez resides. He said he was not certain was to where the bullet was located.

When asked about where the bullet came from, Hromadka said the “investigation is still being conducted and unfortunately that cannot be released at this time.”

Ramirez said the incident on Thursday was “scary” but the area he lives in is a “good neighborhood.”

“This is perfect for me,” he said.