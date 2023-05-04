Trial averted, settlement reached in lawsuit against Joliet police officer

A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit against a Joliet police officer over claims that a man was unlawfully arrested in 2016.

On Wednesday, both parties in the 2018 lawsuit case against Officer Nicholas Crowley and the City of Joliet announced that a settlement has been reached, according to court records.

The case was initially expected to go to trial during the week of May 22.

Details of the settlement were not immediately known. Attorneys for the city and the plaintiff, Milbert Waters, did not immediately respond to a message on Thursday.

On Aug. 7, 2018, Waters filed a lawsuit against Joliet police officers Nicholas Crowley, Arthur Arellano and the City of Joliet over allegations that Waters was unlawfully arrested on a driving under the influence charge in 2016.

The lawsuit is one of three that have been filed against Crowley since 2018.

Arellano was dropped as a defendant in the case on Aug. 3, 2022, which left Crowley and the City of Joliet as the remaining defendants.

Waters’ lawsuit alleged he was not violating any traffic laws and there was no probable cause or legal justification for his DUI arrest in 2016. Attorneys for the city denied the allegations.

One other lawsuit case against Crowley resulted in a settlement last year.

Amanda Brown filed a lawsuit that alleged Crowley used excessive force on her during a 2020 traffic stop. The City of Joliet agreed to pay Brown $15,200 in exchange for her dropping her claims.