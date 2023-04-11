Joliet police officer’s 2nd lawsuit case may go to trial in May

A 2018 federal lawsuit against a Joliet police officer and the City of Joliet may go to trial during the week of May 22.

On Aug. 7, 2018, Milbert Waters filed a lawsuit against Joliet police officers Nicholas Crowley, Arthur Arellano and the City of Joliet over allegations that Waters was unlawfully arrested on a driving under the influence charge in 2016.

The lawsuit is one of three that have been filed against Crowley since 2018 and the only one that remains pending in court.

Since Waters’ lawsuit was filed, Arellano was dropped as a defendant in the case, leaving Crowley and the city as the only defendants in the case.

A four-day jury trial has been tentatively scheduled to begin the week of May 22.

In a joint status report filed March 31, both parties in the case announced they are in the early stages of trial preparation and also having “limited discussions about the possibility of a settlement.”

“Further discussions are likely, but it is premature to say whether they can reach agreement,” the report said.

U.S. Judge Martha Pacold asked both parties to file another status report by May 4, if any settlement talks progress further.

Waters’ lawsuit alleged he was not violating any traffic laws and there was no probable cause or legal justification for his DUI arrest on Aug. 7, 2016.

Attorneys for the city denied the allegations.

The two other lawsuits filed against Crowley include one by plaintiff Christopher Simenson and another by plaintiff Amanda Brown.

Simenson’s lawsuit alleged Crowley injured him during a 2016 arrest. In 2021, a federal jury ruled in Simenson’s favor and awarded him about $7,770 in compensatory damages.

Brown’s lawsuit alleged Crowley used excessive force during a 2020 traffic stop. That case led to a settlement where the city agreed to pay Brown $15,200 in exchange for her dropping her lawsuit.

Crowley was investigated by internal affairs over an incident last October where he communicated with a citizen through text messages in an unprofessional manner, according to city records obtained in a Freedom of Information Act request.

The complaint was investigated and found to be sustained. Crowley was recommended a 25-day suspension without pay, with four of those days held in abeyance for a year.