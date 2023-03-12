Woman wounded in shooting at Joliet’s Eden Bar and Grill, police say

A woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg at Eden Bar and Grill in Joliet, police said.

At 2:41 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Eden Bar and Grill, 926 Gardner St., after overhearing multiple rounds of gunfire in the area, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers found a 36-year-old woman in the bar with a gunshot wound to her leg, he said.

Following a preliminary investigation of the shooting, it is believed that multiple rounds were fired at the business from the outside, striking the woman while she was inside the bar, English said.

Officers conducted an extensive search of the area.

The woman was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet with injuries not considered life threatening, English said.

Police are still investigating the shooting.