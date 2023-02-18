Man briefly jailed in Bolingbrook IKEA restroom video recording case

A Chicago man was briefly jailed in a case where he is facing charges with unauthorized video recording of a woman and attempting to record another woman at an IKEA in Bolingbrook.

About 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Marcus Carson, 29, of Chicago, was booked into the Will County jail on a $50,000 bond making an unauthorized video recording of a woman, and attempting to record another woman with his cellphone at IKEA, 750 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook.

Carson was released about 7 p.m. the same day after he posted 10% of his $50,000 bond.

The charges against Carson were the result of a Bolingbrook Police Department investigation of of a Sept. 9 incident at IKEA.

Officers responded to a complaint regarding a man recording in the women’s restroom, according to Bolingbrook police Lt. Anthony Columbus.

A 39-year-old female victim told officers that while using the restroom, she saw a man place his phone under the stall and attempt to record her, Columbus said.

Carson denied video recording the woman and provided his phone to officers, Columbus said. He was released pending further investigation.

“An analysis of the phone was conducted and it was determined the phone was used for unauthorized recording. An additional victim was also located from information on the phone,” Columbus said.

Following the police investigation, Carson was charged with four counts of felony burglary, felony unauthorized video recording and misdemeanor attempt unauthorized video recording.

The criminal complaint alleged Carson committed burglary by entering a restroom inside IKEA with the intent to commit unauthorized video recording.

Carson was further accused in the complaint of making a video recording of a woman in a restroom at IKEA on Aug. 29, 2022.

He was charged with the Sept. 9, 2022 attempted unauthorized video recording of a separate woman at IKEA by holding a cellphone below a restroom stall that was occupied by her.