Chicago man charged with video recording in women’s restroom at Bolingbrook IKEA

A Chicago man has been charged with making an unauthorized video recording of a woman in a restroom at IKEA in Bolingbrook and attempting to video record another woman in a restroom with his cellphone.

The investigation of the incident by Bolingbrook police detectives led a Will County judge to sign a warrant Tuesday for the arrest of Marcus Carson, 22, of Chicago. The warrant for Carson’s arrest carries a $50,000 bond.

Carson has not yet been arrested, Bolingbrook police Lt. Anthony Columbus said.

At 5:36 p.m. Sept. 9, officers were sent to IKEA, 750 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, for a complaint regarding a man recording in the women’s restroom, Columbus said.

A 39-year-old woman told officers that while using the restroom, she saw a man place his phone under the stall and attempt to record her, Columbus said.

Carson denied video recording the woman and provided his phone to officers, Columbus said. He was released pending further investigation.

“An analysis of the phone was conducted, and it was determined the phone was used for unauthorized recording. An additional victim was also located from information on the phone,” Columbus said.

After the police investigation, Carson was charged with four counts of felony burglary, felony unauthorized video recording and misdemeanor attempted unauthorized video recording.

The criminal complaint alleged that Carson committed burglary by entering a restroom inside IKEA with the intent to commit unauthorized video recording.

Carson was further accused in the complaint of making a video recording of a woman in a restroom at IKEA on Aug. 29.

He was charged with the Sept. 9 attempted unauthorized video recording of a separate woman at IKEA after he allegedly held a cellphone below a restroom stall that she occupied.