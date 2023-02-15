Ex-U.S. Steel site to become green ‘techno campus’: Joliet mayor

The former U.S. Steel site in Joliet will become a recycling center for car batteries and plastics with possibilities of other green industries in the future, Mayor Bob O’Dekirk said Wednesday.

O’Dekirk announced plans for the long vacated steel mill property on Collins Street during his State of the City speech.

Gov. JB Pritzker’s office and Argonne National Laboratory are involved in the project, O’Dekirk said. A private buyer would acquire the U.S. Steel property.

“They intend to buy the U.S. Steel site and convert the site into a Joliet techno campus,” O’Dekirk said.

Mayor Bob O'Dekirk seen at a Joliet City Council meeting. (Geoff Stellfox)

Other possibilities for the 67-acre site include a solar farm to produce electricity.

The city for years has been trying to redevelop the U.S. Steel property.

“I think U.S Steel is committed to seeing this through,” O’Dekirk said.

O’Dekirk did not give a timeline for potential redevelopment of the U.S. Steel site.

City Manager James Capparelli after the speech, however, said proposals for property annexations on the other side of the Des Plaines River will come to the City Council in the coming months.

The project would involve dropping off vehicles by barge on the west side of the river where a recycling operation currently exists, Capparelli said. Batteries and plastic parts would be ferried across the river for recycling at the U.S. Steel site located on the east side of the river.

This is a developing story that will be updated. Check back.