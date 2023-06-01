IHSA girls soccer: Crystal Lake Central Class 2A state semifinals: How to watch, tickets, directions

Crystal Lake Central girls soccer is headed to North Central College in Naperville for the IHSA Class 2A state semifinals on Friday.

Here is what you need to know ahead of Friday’s 1 p.m. semifinal game against Benet Academy.

IHSA Girls Soccer Class 2A State Semifinals Schedule

Friday, June 2

Chatham vs. De La Salle: 11 a.m.

Benet vs. Crystal Lake Central: 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Class 2A third-place game: 11 a.m.

Class 2A state championship game: 1 p.m.

How to watch the IHSA state girls soccer playoffs

You can watch the IHSA Class 2A state girls soccer semifinal between Crystal Lake Central and Benet Academy on the NFHS network.

Purchase IHSA girls playoff tickets

Tickets for the IHSA Class 2A state girls soccer semifinals can be purchased for $9 each on GoFan.

Where are the IHSA state girls soccer playoffs for Class 2A?

Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium is located at 455 S Brainard St, Naperville.

More to know

Crystal Lake Central is making its first-ever appearance in the IHSA girls soccer semifinals.

Crystal Lake Central enters Friday’s match with a record of 18-3. Benet Academy is 20-4, and finished second in state last season.

Read more: Girls soccer: Crystal Lake Central tries to make history in first IHSA state finals trip