Local golf: Venier, Emerald Hill win titles at Senior Lincoln Highway

The flight winners and runners-up from this past weekend's Senior Lincoln Highway Tournament are pictured here. Bob Venier (front right) won medalist honors by a stroke over defending champion Brian Weidman (front left). The flight winners were (back row, left to right) Pete Barenie, Terry Severns, Bob Hill, Ed Williams, Sparky Larkin, Dan Koch, Todd Nelson and Rod Anderson. The flight runners-up were (middle row, left to right) Mike Coley, Steve Nehring, Jim Franson, Greg Schott, Mike Batten, Cary Bennett, Gregg Petrosky and John Klausen.