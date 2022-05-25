Local golf: Venier, Emerald Hill win titles at Senior Lincoln Highway

The second annual Senior Lincoln Highway Tournament was held this past weekend, with Emerald Hill taking the team title and Timber Creek’s Bob Venier winning medalist honors by one stroke over defending champion Brian Weidman of Sunset.
The tournament was scheduled to play Saturday at Deer Valley and Sunday at Emerald Hill, but rain postponed play Saturday and turned the tournament into a one-day event on Sunday in Sterling.
Venier, who was only scheduled to play Sunday, shot a 74 to win medalist honors, the first time he’s won a Lincoln Highway title.
He credited his short game and knowledge of the course for his strong round.
“My putter was working, and the greens were just in excellent condition,” Venier said. “If you read it right, hit it on the right line at the right speed, it was going in. The big thing was just keeping the ball in play and getting in position to score.
“Emerald Hill is pretty straightforward, not a lot of twists and turns, so if you keep it close to the fairway and stay out of the rough, you’re in good shape. I’m very familiar with the course from playing over the years, so that was a plus, too.”
Weidman, who won the inaugural event last year and is a past Lincoln Highway champion, shot a 75 and said it was some struggles on the green that hurt his chances.
“I hit the ball great, but I putted very poorly,” he said. “I had one four-putt – from 15 feet on No. 14 – and I three-putted Nos. 7, 10 and 17. If you get yourself in the wrong spot on the green, it can be trouble.
“I feel like I played well enough to shoot a little under par, or at least even par, but my putter let me down.”
Weidman got three holes in Saturday before rain forced the cancellation of the first round, and was sorry to see a hot start go for naught.
“I went par-birdie-par to start Saturday, and I was striping it,” he said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t continue. But it was a blast to play in, and I wish we could’ve gotten 36 holes in.”
Both Venier and Weidman were quick to express their gratitude for Rick Kessen, who came up with the idea for the Senior version of the 100-year-old Lincoln Highway Tournament, and for working hard to get it started.
“Kudos to those who started this event,” Venier said. “It was Rick Kessen’s brainchild, and he really got it going. And we all appreciate everybody who can keep it going, and for Deer Valley and Emerald Hill for hosting it this year.”
“I’m really thankful that Rick got it going and made it happen,” Weidman said. “It’s a lot more fun and relaxed than the regular Lincoln Highway, and it’s fun to see the guys and gives us a chance to be competitive and have a good time together.”
In the team competition, Emerald Hill finished +62 in the best-against-bogey format, topping Indian Oaks by two points. Shady Oaks was third with +57, and Timber Creek (+46) and Sunset (+45) rounded out the top five. Deer Valley (+38), Rock River (+6), Lost Nation (+2) and Fairways (-14) rounded out the field.
Emerald Hill’s Rod Anderson won the first flight at +13, and the club got runner-up finishes from Gregg Petrosky in the second flight (+11), Greg Schott in the fifth flight (+9), and Jim Franson in the sixth flight (+6).
Indian Oaks’ Ed Williams (fifth flight, +10), Bob Hill (sixth, +12) and Pete Barenie (eighth, +10) all won their flights, and Steve Nehring (seventh, +10) took second.
Shady Oaks got flight wins from Dan Koch (third, +12) and Sparky Larkin (fourth, +14), and a runner-up from John Klausen (first, +11).
Venier was +16 against bogey to lead Timber Creek, and Mike Coley was second in the eighth flight at +8.
Weidman was +15 to pace Sunset. Terry Severns won the seventh flight with a +11 for Sunset, and Cary Bennett was second in the third flight with a +11.
Deer Valley’s Todd Nelson won the second flight at +13, and Mike Batten was runner-up in the fourth flight (+13).