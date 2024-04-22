Exciting Lessons Offered at Sterling Park District

Splash into fun year-round with the Sterling Park District! We offer a variety of AQUATIC PROGRAMS, including swim lessons, open swim, lifeguard certification and recertification classes, camps, and a competitive swim team. Group and private lessons for all ages and skill levels are offered at the Duis Recreation Center. Call 815-622-6200 and ask for Stephanie!

At the Westwood Tennis Center, a four-court indoor facility, we offer private and group TENNIS LESSONS, court rental, ball machine rental, and PlaySight smart court rental. Our new Tennis Pro, Chris Dudley (a USPTA Elite Professional), is currently offering a variety of tennis lessons at WTC, from beginners to adult drills. Tennis enthusiasts of all ages can take their skills to the next level! For more information, or to sign up for lessons, call (815) 622-6063.

Emerald Hill Golf Course specializes in improving your GOLF game. Whether you’re new to the sport or a seasoned golfer looking to improve specific areas of your game, our Golf Pro Chip Staebell can help! Lessons are available for ages 9 through adult. Beginners can learn fundamentals, while experienced golfers can shave those last few strokes off their game. Call 815-622-6204 or swing by the Emerald Hill Pro Shop to schedule lessons and to find out about the latest golf clinic dates.

We offer six indoor PICKLEBALL courts, located at Building 3 at Westwood. Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong using a paddle and plastic ball with holes. It is appropriate for players of all ages and skill levels, and is a great introductory sport. Sign up for our Intro to Pickleball class, or learn as a group (3-4 people). Call our Tennis Pro Chris Dudley (a USPTA Pickleball Certified Professional) at 815-622-6063 and give something new a try!

For more information, please contact:

Sterling Park District

1913 3rd Ave.

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-622-6200

sterlingparks.org

info@sterlingparks.org