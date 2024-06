The exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance to Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local File Photo)

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College is offering a free welding program for veterans Tuesday, June 18, with two four-hour session options. The first session will be from 8 a.m. to noon, and the second session will be from 4 to 8 p.m.

Learn the basics of MIG welding, including machine setting, work angle, travel angle, travel speed and arc length. Supplies will be provided, and the class is free.

Register online at svcc.edu/ced or call 815-835-6212. Proof of DD214 is required to enroll.