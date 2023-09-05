Letter: 38th annual Steak Fry in the Country a success

This event is an opportunity for Chamber members, agri-businesses supporters and farmers to come together to raise money for scholarships, ag education initiatives, discuss agricultural issues and enjoy an evening of networking with friends, coworkers, and colleagues representing the ag industry. The now-infamous dessert auction led by Ken Duncan of Duncan Land and Auction was a highlight of the evening. Recipients of the agribusiness scholarships who were present introduced themselves and assisted with the dessert auction.

The SVACC Agribusiness Committee would like to thank the sponsors and donors who helped to make this event a success: 1st National Bank Amboy, A.C. McCartney, AgPerspective, Alternative Ag Services, Altorfer, Alton Irrigation, Birkey’s Farm Store, Carroll Service Company, Central Illinois Bank, CGH Medical Center, Community State Bank, Compeer, Cornerstone Agency, Ebersole Ag & Seed, Edward Jones Mike Loos, Edward Jones Todd Haas, Farmers National Bank, Gold Star FS, Gripp Custom Farming Corp, Hartstrand Drainage, Hueber LLC (DeKalb), Johnson Tractor, Melton Seed and Service, Micron, Morningside 5SSL, Peabudy’s, Ripco, Rock River Lumber and Grain, Sauk Valley Bank, Sterling Federal Bank, SVCC, TBK Bank, Totens Grain, Thompson Truck, Trinity Financial, Vern’s Farm Supply, Wipfli, Wyffels Hybrids, Zoeller Ag, Northern Illinois Vet Services, Jakob Brothers Farms and BASF. In addition, the Agribusiness Committee would like to thank Creative Cuisine, Brinks, Selmi’s Greenhouse, The Cornerstone Agency, Sauk Valley Bank, Ryan Rock DJ and Selmi’s Weddings & Events for amazing food, drink, and décor.

Because of the generosity of the sponsors and attendees, the SVACC annual Steak Fry in the Country is able to fund scholarships for students in the Sauk Valley area who are pursuing a career in an ag-related field and local ag education initiatives.

Kris Noble

executive director, Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce