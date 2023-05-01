Letter: Where did the Democratic Party go?

Where is the Democratic Party? Where did it go?

It didn’t go anywhere. The so-called Democrats let a handful of socialists take over while they were trying to impeach Donald Trump. You wonder where the socialists came from? They must have been in the woodwork and came out when Barack Obama came to power.

Why were the socialists so hard on Trump? Maybe it was because he did more for the middle class, working folks and the country than Democrats and RINO Republicans had in 50 years.

It’s like everything Biden does is wrong. He has two things in mind: Green energy and putting the U.S. under China’s world order.

Anyone thinking that’s good for the U.S. needs their head examined. The first thing we need is to have Trump back in the White House. He can get our country back where it belongs and get rid of the jokers destroying it.

Bob Anderson

Amboy