To the Editor:

Come on, folks. What would the Republicans be saying about Donald Trump if he were a Democrat?

They would be pulling their hair out by the roots. I can tell you this: If Trump were a Democrat, they would feel the same way about him that we currently do. Trump was a disaster as president. If Barack Obama had done one-tenth of the things Trump did, they would have run him off the rails. The people of MAGA and Trumpsters are on the wrong side of history.

Sad.

Kathryn Bonnell

Amboy