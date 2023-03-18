Letter: Signing Moms for Liberty pledge

To the Editor:

I am writing in response to a recent letter to the editor calling for school board candidates to sign the Moms for Liberty Parent Pledge.

I signed this pledge because I strongly believe in parental rights.

There has been an insidious move to incrementally remove parents’ abilities to choose what their children are taught, exposed to, and, as we’ve seen in the past couple years, make medical decisions on their behalf. This is unacceptable.

If elected, I will do everything in my power to increase transparency and communication between parents and the school board and to stand in the way of any policy-making that would erode parental rights.

It has also come to my attention that some negative remarks have been made on social media in an effort to disparage Moms for Liberty.

I urge parents to investigate these claims, particularly the organizations making the accusations.

What are these groups seeking to accomplish? Cui bono?

Damaris Martinez

Dixon