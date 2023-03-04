Juvenile driver and passenger injured in rollover near Fulton

A driver and passenger were injured in a single-vehicle crash along Illinois Route 84 near Fulton on Saturday morning, a report from the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office said.

The occupants, both juveniles, were taken by ambulance to a hospital in Clinton, Iowa. Whiteside County deputies, who repsonded at about 1 a.m. Saturday, were assisted on the scene by Fulton Police, Fulton Fire, Clinton Fire and Midwest Towing.

The initial crash investigation showed the vehicle was northbound on Route 84 between the Union Pacific line and U.S. Route 30.

According to the police report, the vehicle drove onto the west shoulder, over-corrected, then went back across the northbound lane and into a ditch on the east side. The vehicle hit a tree and rolled over.