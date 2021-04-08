Police reports for Thursday, April 8, 2021

Dixon Police

Lance J. Lewis, 19, of Dixon; 12 a.m. today; failure to appear, contempt, nonpayment; taken to Lee County jail on $1,000 bond.

Ogle County Sheriff

Timothy Smith, 54, of Mount Morris; Wednesday at Mud Cree and Limekiln roads; revoked license, invalid registration, no insurance; taken to Ogle County jail.

David Linboom, 24 of Dixon; 9:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of South Lowell Park Road; suspended license, no insurance, suspended registration, loud exhaust, window tint; taken to Ogle County jail.