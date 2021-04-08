November 14, 2023
Shaw Local
Police reports for Thursday, April 8, 2021

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency lights

emergency lights (Stock image)

Dixon Police

Lance J. Lewis, 19, of Dixon; 12 a.m. today; failure to appear, contempt, nonpayment; taken to Lee County jail on $1,000 bond.

Ogle County Sheriff

Timothy Smith, 54, of Mount Morris; Wednesday at Mud Cree and Limekiln roads; revoked license, invalid registration, no insurance; taken to Ogle County jail.

David Linboom, 24 of Dixon; 9:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of South Lowell Park Road; suspended license, no insurance, suspended registration, loud exhaust, window tint; taken to Ogle County jail.

Police ReportsLeeOgle CountyMount Morris
