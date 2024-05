Oregon's Sarah Eckardt (left) clears the ball away from Stillman Valley's Grace Costello at the 1A Indian Creek Sectional on Saturday, May 18, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

SHABBONA – Stillman Valley edged Oregon 2-1 at the 1A Indian Creek Sectional on Saturday, May 18, 2024, ended the Hawks season at 18 wins and two losses.

Stillman Valley scored two goals before Oregon’s Sarah Eckardt found Anna Stender in the center of the field for the Hawks lone goal.

Stillman Valley will face Rock Island Alleman for the sectional championship on Tuesday, May 21. Alleman downed Byron 4-1 in the other sectional semi-final.