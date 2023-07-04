Fourth of July events

Dixon - Pancakes and Petunias: 6 to 11 a.m., DHS Cafeteria, 300 Lincoln Statue Drive; Petunia Festival carnival, 1 to 11 p.m. Wristband $35. Individual ride tickets cost 1 for $1.50, 20 for $25 and 50 for $60. There is no gate fee to walk through the carnival area. Each ride requires two, three or four tickets.

Mt. Morris - Fireman’s Breakfast: 7-11 a.m., fire station, 15 E. Center St.; Fly In/Drive In Breakfast, 7- 11 a.m., Ogle County Airport, 3019 Illinois 64; Silent Auction & Bake Sale, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mt. Morris Senior Center, 9 E. Front St.; Mt Morris; Patriotic Program, 12 p.m., Band Shell Stage, Wesley Ave. (Campus Lawn); Illinois Freedom Bell Ringing, 1 p.m.; Parade, 2 p.m.; Kable Band Patriotic Program, 8- 9 p.m., 105 W. Brayton Road (behind former David L. Rahn Junior High); Fireworks, dusk, 105 W. Brayton Road (behind former David L. Rahn Junior High).

Franklin Grove - 21st Annual Independence Day Celebration: 9 a.m., Chaplin Creek Historic Site, 1715 Whitney Road, Reading of the Declaration of Independence. Refreshments will be provided. Donations benefit the Chaplin Historic Site to assist with care and maintenance. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket.