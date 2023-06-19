Sauk Valley Girl Scouts garner 2023 volunteer awards

Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois (GSNI) presented annual recognition awards to dedicated volunteers at its 2023 Annual Meeting in April, at the NIU Barsema Alumni Visitors Center in DeKalb.

Area residents receiving awards were:

Honor Pin

Cheri Wickert of Dixon. This award recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, which has had measurable impact on two or more geographic areas of service, allowing the council to reach and surpass its mission-delivery goals.

Appreciation Pin

Vicki Farbo of Byron and Debbie Mann of Lanark. This award recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. This service which has had measurable impact on one geographic area of service, helps reach and surpass the mission-delivery goals of the area.

Volunteer Excellence Awards

Racheal Asencio of Sterling, Amber Cech of Sterling, Sarah Habben of Dixon, Amanda Hollowell of Rock Falls, Nancy Lopez of Sterling, Amanda Ludwig of Forreston, Lisa Yepsen of Dixon and Carmella Zigler of Dixon. These awards recognize volunteers who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with Girl Scouts in any pathway to implement the Girl Scout Leadership Experience through use of the national program portfolio or who have contributed outstanding service in support of the council’s mission delivery to youth and adult members.

Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois serves 16 counties including parts or all of Boone, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago.