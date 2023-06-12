Hitchcock thriller, The 39 Steps, at Timber Lake Playhouse June 15-25

MOUNT CARROLL – Timber Lake Playhouse (TLP) brings Alfred Hitchcock’s “The 39 Steps” to its Summer Mainstage Season June 15 through June 25.

This two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, more than 150 zany characters (played by a talented cast of four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance.

“We have had a lot of requests from patrons to produce comedies, dramas and mysteries,” said TLP Executive Director Dan Danielowski. “‘The 39 Steps’ combine all three of these genres into one show.”

TLP’s production of “GREASE” is directed and choreographed by former TLP Artistic Director James Beaudry, who is the assistant professor of music theater for the University at Buffalo.

He lists his favorite TLP shows as “Evita,” “Titanic,” “Big Fish,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Spamalot,” “Footloose 42nd Street” and “Singing in the Rain.”

The production features scenic design by TLP alumn Spencer Gjerde, lighting design by Dylan Carter, costume design by Claire Sabaj, props design by Annabell Sapp and sound design by Joe Cave. Chelsey Steinmetz will return as production stage manager.

We have had a lot of requests from patrons to produce comedies, dramas and mysteries. The 39 Steps combine all three of these genres into one show. — TLP Executive Director Dan Danielowski.

Portraying the 150 characters in the story are Jacob Smith, Elizabeth Fenning, Cody Jolly and Matt Webb. Jolly and Webb are long-time TLP actors who return for the roles of The Clowns.

“Their (Jolly and Webb’s) roles in this show will bring back memories of Cody and Matt in ‘Greater Tuna,’” said Danielowski.

The actors portrayed all of the residents of Tuna, Texas, – the third smallest town in the state – in the 2015 TLP production.

Fenning has been seen on TV in “I Love You, America” (Hulu), “Californiacation” (HBO), “Laff Mob” (truTV), “Uncorked,” “The Seth and Avi Show” (Funny or Die) and “Deadly Alibi” (A & E). In film, Fenning has appeared in Netflix’s “To the Beat! Back 2 School,” and “Lady Macbeth in the Desert,” in Lifetime’s “Secrets in the Snow,” “Sinister Minister,” “Killer Grades,” “First Class Fear,” and “The Maxx,” in Syfy’s “Ghosthunters” and in ChillerTV’s “Blood Trail,” “Rumble Through the Dark” with Aaron Eckhart and Bella Thorne, and “Dad’s Party” with Armand Asante, Faith Ford and Jocelyn Hudon.

Jolly is best known for his portrayal of Harold Hill in the TLP production of “The Music Man.” Other TLP roles found him in “Unnecessary Farce,” “Spamalot,” “An Inspector Calls,” “Young Frankenstein,” “Rumors,” “Les Miserables” and “Peter Pan” as Captain Hook. Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Jolly now resides in Los Angeles.

Webb lives in Los Angeles, where he works as an actor, improviser and writer. He guest starred in Disney Channel’s “Stuck in the Middle” with Jenna Ortegta as well as commercial roles for Adult Swim’s “Yolo: Silver Destiny.” TLP audiences will remember him in “Les Miserables” and as Igor in “Young Frankenstein,” among others.

Smith is an award-winning actor, writer and director who lives in Los Angeles with his wife and co-star Fenning. Smith is the former artistic director of L.A. based Theatre Unleased and now works in development with Hold for Plane Pictures and Marasco Media. Upcoming projects include a TUBI original “Prepare to Die” and a series adaptation of the novel, “This Book Is Not Yet Rated.”

“Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have ‘The 39 Steps,’ a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theater. It’s a great time to come back to Timber Lake Playhouse and make lasting memories with friends and family,” said Danilelowski.

Information and tickets for all Timber Lake Playhouse events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Oﬃce at 815-244-2035. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and show days until intermission.