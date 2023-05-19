May 19, 2023
Shaw Local
Cops raise cash for Illinois Special Olympics

By Alex T. Paschal – apaschal@shawmedia.com and Kathleen A. Schultz
Dixon Police Department's PJ Ginn (left) and Matt Richards are seen atop the Dixon Dunkin’ store on Friday, May 19, 2023 as a fundraiser for Illinois Special Olympics. Donors received a coupon for a free doughnut. Officers also sold hats, pins and raffle tickets for the fundraiser. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Dunkin’ in Dixon was overrun with police officers raising money for Illinois Special Olympics on Friday.

The doughnut and coffee shop at 420 N. Galena Ave. has been open less than a year. So this was its first Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser. Patrons donated around $4,200.

The Dunkin’ at 1800 First Ave./state Route 40 in Rock Falls, manned by Rock Falls police officers and Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker and crew, raised about $2,100. The effort began at 5 a.m. and ended at noon at both sites.

