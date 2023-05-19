Cops raise cash for Illinois Special Olympics

Dunkin’ in Dixon was overrun with police officers raising money for Illinois Special Olympics on Friday.

The doughnut and coffee shop at 420 N. Galena Ave. has been open less than a year. So this was its first Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser. Patrons donated around $4,200.

The Dunkin’ at 1800 First Ave./state Route 40 in Rock Falls, manned by Rock Falls police officers and Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker and crew, raised about $2,100. The effort began at 5 a.m. and ended at noon at both sites.