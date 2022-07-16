New and vintage items galore at 4-day barn sale for Oregon hospice

OREGON — A four-day barn sale to raise money for Serenity Hospice and Home begins July 21 at 1194 W. Mud Creek Road, north of Oregon. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine, through July 24.

The building will be filled with new and vintage items and collectibles, home decor, yard and garden items, etc.

“We receive very unusual things as well as practical items. Everything is clean and organized,” organizer Karen Virnoche said.

“We all know it is important to recycle. This is the perfect place to find something that can be transformed into a treasure. Why not come and look – you may find something unique to refurbish.”

Call Virnoche at 815-973-2050 for more information.