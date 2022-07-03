Polo Woman’s Garden Club seeks exhibitors for Aug. 6 flower show

POLO – A green thumb, trowel or pruning shear and some home-grown plants are all that’s needed to participate in the Polo Woman’s Garden Club’s flower show Aug. 6.

Gardeners are invited to sign up for the exhibition, which will be from noon to 4 p.m. at the Polo Area Senior Center, 101 E. Mason St.

Official entry forms must be obtained and returned by mail or in person by July 15 to the contact person listed on the form. Forms are available in Polo at Knie’s Appliance, Country Floral, Polo City Hall, Polo Pharmacy, the Polo Public Library or the Polo Senior Center. They also are available in Oregon at Merlin’s Green House and A.M. Floral Co., and in Dixon at the Hallmark Store and at Flowers, Etc.

There is no entry fee or limit on the number of categories entered. In the past, more than 80 entries were submitted for the event, which drew more than 200 spectators.

Entries can be in the following categories: cut flowers, wildflower arrangements, outdoor container plantings/not house plants, floral bouquets, single specimen of flower and horticulture category for vegetables.

Entrants younger than 12 can enter plants in children’s categories. There also will be an award for best “plant growing in a ditch” that goes to the best volunteer plant.

The three judges will be people experienced in gardening or working as professionals in the field. Ribbons will be awarded for first, second and third place in each adult class. There also is a People’s Choice award.

Entries must be in place between 8 and 10 a.m. the day of the show and stay on display for the duration.

There will be other demonstrations and presentations.

Leah Patapack of Oregon, a master gardener, will discuss the importance of pollinators and how to attract them. Pat Kuhn of Polo will talk about the presentation of dried and preserved flowers. Bri Kuhn of Polo will discuss fresh floral designs.

Admission is $1 per adult. Children younger than 12 are free. There will be door prizes and a drawing for a gift basket.