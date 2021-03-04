Forreston boys basketball cancels rest of season due to COVID-19

Forrestville Valley School District Superintendent Sheri Smith said Thursday in a letter that the remainder of its varsity boys basketball season will be canceled due to individuals testing positive for COVID-19.

Forreston’s football season start will be delayed as well. Smith’s letter reads as follows:

“Today, March 4th, we became aware individuals involved with our boys’ basketball and football programs, tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results. As a result of the known positive test, administration and Nurse Nelson worked through the list of close contacts and immediately separated the individuals from the classrooms. As we are currently in overlapping sports seasons, a total of 26 student-athletes were identified as close contacts and are required to quarantine as determined by IDPH guidelines.

Due to the length of this required quarantine, unfortunately the Boys’ Varsity Basketball season will come to a close. Boys’ Jr. Varsity Basketball is currently being evaluated and communication will be forthcoming. The boys’ basketball games scheduled with Amboy this evening have been canceled.

Week one of the football season will be delayed, canceling the Varsity game with Dakota and Jr. Varsity game with Stockton. Coach Zick has communicated new practice and game schedules with players and families. Please continue to visit the school website for up-to-date information.

COVID-19 has created many obstacles throughout the past year and adding athletics to our calendar has created another challenge. We remain committed to participating in our sports seasons, knowing a situation like this is always possible. While I am very sorry for our affected student-athletes, coaches, and families, I am grateful for the opportunities and willingness for everyone involved to follow the parameters as required. Our desire to keep our students and staff healthy will remain our priority as we continue navigating the weeks ahead.”