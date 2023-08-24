SVCC’s summer 2023 president’s, dean’s lists announced

DIXON – Forty-five full- and part-time Sauk Valley Community College students have been named to the president’s list for high academic achievement during the summer semester. Another 32 students made the dean’s list. SVCC President David Hellmich said five full-time students topped the president’s list with straight “A” averages. The students and their hometowns include:

President’s list: Full-time students (4.0 GPA)

Dixon: Douglas W. Sawyer, Grace Mingus

Sterling: Angel Molina, Dylan J. Flosi, Mitchell J. McCann

President’s list: Part-time students (4.0 GPA)

Amboy: Alexis P. Morgan

Dixon: Abagail R. Knipple, Ashley E. Wierman, Brittany A. Geiger, Clarice P. Williar, Elayna M. Felder, Holden F. Longan, Jacob D. North, Jacob M. Gusse, Kassie M. Considine, Katie Shafer, Melanie L. Armstrong, Riley A. Abell

Franklin Grove: Bailey J. Berogan

Fulton: Ella K. Penca

Manlius: Amy M. Allen

Morrison: Jaicee E. Bush, Landri F. Harmon

Oregon: Dina M. Blades, Grace A. Hanes, Taylor L. Geiseman

Polo: Emileigh G. Williams, Miranda E. Dewey

Prophetstown: Brody W. Naftzger

Rock Falls: Alyssa M. Devers, Elizabeth G. Romo, Owen L. Pillars

Sterling: Beth E. Brill, Brayden N. Reyes, Carley A. Malmberg, Christina A. Chattic, Griffin T. Moran, Jesus Valdez, Luke A. Valentino, Meg A. Morgan, Micaiah J. Clark, Santos I. Rodriguez-Hughes, Sarah E. Thomaschefsky

Tampico: Jessica M. Spohn

President’s list: Part-time students (3.75 GPA or better)

Dixon: Christopher R. Krug

Dean’s list: Part-time students (3.5-3.749 GPA)

Compton: Ireland E. Nolte

Davenport: Madelyn G. Rousonelos

Dixon: Gabrielle A. Pepper, Hailey A. Garcia, Kayleigh L. Thomas, Kora R. Bajrami, Morgan R. Leslie, Nolan W. Harshman, Tessa M. Gilliland

Fulton: Brenna E. Bell

Grand Rapids: Dominiq Reagh

Morrison: David M. Meyer

Polo: Sydney A. Anderson

Prophetstown: Logan P. Johnson, Tara Miller

Rochelle: Parker Hale

Rock Falls: Chloe E. Cook, Gabriel S. Lewis, Katherine A. Kinney, Marissa K. Razo, Reagan A. Moore, Sarah A. Williams, Tanya L. Wright

Sterling: Ashlei G. Behrens, Brandon M. Clark, Caden J. VanDyke, Ciara L. Nusbaum, Cody D. Lesniewski, Courtney Crisp, Malachi K. Greschke

Sublette: Lauren E. Althaus

Walnut: Colton J. Francis