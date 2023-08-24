SVCC’s summer 2023 president’s, dean’s lists announced

DIXON – Forty-five full- and part-time Sauk Valley Community College students have been named to the president’s list for high academic achievement during the summer semester. Another 32 students made the dean’s list. SVCC President David Hellmich said five full-time students topped the president’s list with straight “A” averages. The students and their hometowns include:
President’s list: Full-time students (4.0 GPA)
Dixon: Douglas W. Sawyer, Grace Mingus
Sterling: Angel Molina, Dylan J. Flosi, Mitchell J. McCann
President’s list: Part-time students (4.0 GPA)
Amboy: Alexis P. Morgan
Dixon: Abagail R. Knipple, Ashley E. Wierman, Brittany A. Geiger, Clarice P. Williar, Elayna M. Felder, Holden F. Longan, Jacob D. North, Jacob M. Gusse, Kassie M. Considine, Katie Shafer, Melanie L. Armstrong, Riley A. Abell
Franklin Grove: Bailey J. Berogan
Fulton: Ella K. Penca
Manlius: Amy M. Allen
Morrison: Jaicee E. Bush, Landri F. Harmon
Oregon: Dina M. Blades, Grace A. Hanes, Taylor L. Geiseman
Polo: Emileigh G. Williams, Miranda E. Dewey
Prophetstown: Brody W. Naftzger
Rock Falls: Alyssa M. Devers, Elizabeth G. Romo, Owen L. Pillars
Sterling: Beth E. Brill, Brayden N. Reyes, Carley A. Malmberg, Christina A. Chattic, Griffin T. Moran, Jesus Valdez, Luke A. Valentino, Meg A. Morgan, Micaiah J. Clark, Santos I. Rodriguez-Hughes, Sarah E. Thomaschefsky
Tampico: Jessica M. Spohn
President’s list: Part-time students (3.75 GPA or better)
Dixon: Christopher R. Krug
Dean’s list: Part-time students (3.5-3.749 GPA)
Compton: Ireland E. Nolte
Davenport: Madelyn G. Rousonelos
Dixon: Gabrielle A. Pepper, Hailey A. Garcia, Kayleigh L. Thomas, Kora R. Bajrami, Morgan R. Leslie, Nolan W. Harshman, Tessa M. Gilliland
Fulton: Brenna E. Bell
Grand Rapids: Dominiq Reagh
Morrison: David M. Meyer
Polo: Sydney A. Anderson
Prophetstown: Logan P. Johnson, Tara Miller
Rochelle: Parker Hale
Rock Falls: Chloe E. Cook, Gabriel S. Lewis, Katherine A. Kinney, Marissa K. Razo, Reagan A. Moore, Sarah A. Williams, Tanya L. Wright
Sterling: Ashlei G. Behrens, Brandon M. Clark, Caden J. VanDyke, Ciara L. Nusbaum, Cody D. Lesniewski, Courtney Crisp, Malachi K. Greschke
Sublette: Lauren E. Althaus
Walnut: Colton J. Francis