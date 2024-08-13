Morrison student named Augustana College summer research assistant

ROCK ISLAND — Morrison resident Charley Williams was named as one of 17 Augustana College students working as a summer research assistant in the village of Port Byron.

The assistants will conduct water service lines inventory.

The students will help residents identify and report if the service line is copper, galvanized or lead. The assistants also will partner with Augustana’s Center for the Advancement of Community Health and Wellness and Upper Mississippi Center.

The students canvassed 300 homes Thursday, June 13. The project is expected to last through Sunday, Sept. 1. The college also began a partnership with the city of Rock Island to identify and inventory lead water service lines in July 2022.

The projects are held in compliance with the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act. The act requires cities to inventory lead service lines, implement replacements and coordinate financing strategies.