Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Oct. 30- Nov. 3

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Diana Hamstra to Matthew D. Eads, 1116 Eighth Ave., Fulton, $130,000.

Timothy J. and Lisa M. Tegeler to Jason D. Banks Family Trust, one parcel on Crosby Road, Morrison, $20,000.

Township of Erie to village of Erie, 827 Main St., Erie, $240,000.

Frank A. Talbot to Ted J. and Sonja L. Swanson, 6550 Penrose Road, Fulton, $204,800.

Stefan Clouse to James R. Bohms, 1101 14th Ave., Fulton, $139,000.

Ellen Bennett to Dalton Lee and Victoria Smith, 902 Fifth Ave., Sterling, $99,000.

Gary F. and Beth E. Milnes to Easton L. Lantz, 207 E. Park St., Morrison, $75,000.

Gary F. and Beth E. Milnes to McChurch Enterprises LLC, 205 E. Main St., Morrison, $60,000.

Chad A. and Gary F. Milnes to David L. and Lori A. Snow, 803 W. Morris St., Morrison, $35,000.

Gary F. and Beth E. Milnes to Grace R. Woo, 413 E. Lincolnway Road, Morrison, $50,000.

Gary F. and Beth E. Milnes to Javier and Olga M. Carreno, 404 E. Main St., and 405 W. and 612 E. Lincolnway Road, Morrison, $158,650.

Craig D. and Barbara D. House to Rocky Francis and Darcie McGowen, 21347 Lincoln Road, Sterling, $335,000.

Savanah Davis to Christopher Kreger, 1004 Ash Ave., Sterling, $72,500.

Felipe and Lesha Ranjel to Andrew R. and Courtney Lynn Pope, 11026 Ridge Road, Rock Falls, $153,000.

Frank Ousley to Darc Investments LLC, 12677 Black Road, Morrison (Frank’s Flying Service), $185,000.

Steven W. and Mildred Woods to Collin G. Kime and Hayley R. Schrader, 1312 Seventh Ave., Fulton, $175,000.

Dombrowski Family Trust, Debra A. Celletti, trustee, to C.J. Materials Land Holdings LLC, two parcels on Fulfs Road, Morrison, $887,500.

Leann Florence Reynolds to Tonya Larae Remley, 201 W. Fifth Ave., Lyndon, $10,000.

Kyle J. and Ariana Coleman to Mark Lay, 508 Anthony Court, Morrison, $145,000.

Yolanda and Francisco Rodriguez Jr. to Carlos A. Monsalve, 1015 E. 13th Ave., Sterling, $115,000.

Prophetstown Good Samaritan Housing Inc. to Prophet Manor Affordable Senior Housing, 411 W. Second St., Prophetstown, $841,000.

DME of Coleta LLC to Facundo and Martha Cervantes, 1106 W. Sixth St., Sterling, $40,000.

Blake Severson to James P. and Susan M. Morgan, 1009 14th Ave., Fulton, $71,000.

Dale E. Klausing to Garry R. and Wendy L. Scott, 100 Ferry St., Prophetstown, $164,000.

Trustees deeds

Steven A. and Denise L. McGinn Trust to MSCL Car LLC, one parcel on Luther Road, Sterling, $6,000.

Steven A. and Denise L. McGinn Trust to Justin D. and Christy S. Perino, two parcels on Luther Road, Sterling, $490,233.

Steven A. and Denise L. McGinn Trust to Steven A. McGinn Trust, one parcel on Luther Road, Sterling, $139,185.

Steven A. and Denise L. McGinn Trust to Michael R. McGinn Trust, one parcel on Luther Road, Sterling, $209,185.

Deeds

Redeed LLC to Marvin L. and Carla J. Frederick Trust, 2000 13th Ave., Rock Falls, $58,500.

Virgene M. Tschosik to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 2005 Fifth Ave., Sterling, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff and Michael T. Johannsen to Freedom Mortgage Corp., 401 N. Base St., Morrison, $0.

MDI Limited Partnership No. 82 to Premier Rock Falls IL Townhomes LLC, 1324 Luke Lane, Rock Falls (Meadows of Luke Ridge), $600,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Lance Siebert to Bradley Ray and Danessa Kay Iverson and Jereme and Amber Aloisio, 3323 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $250,000.

George and Bao M. Yang to Marie Finley IRA No. 2001, Equity Trust Company Custodian, 547 and 601 Keul Road, Dixon, $215,000.

Countryside Apartments to Mauch Real Estate Holdings LLC, 502 W. Santee St., Sublette, $215,000.

Countryside Apartments to Mauch Real Estate Holdings LLC, 500 E. Main St., Sublette, $215,000.

Leonard P. Steen to Ronald E. Robnett, 105 U.S. Route 30, Harmon, $70,000.

Karen L. Overcash to Jamie Hey, 1024 Myrtle Ave., Dixon, $240,000.

Janet C. McCarver to David J. Bajic, 609 Jackson Ave., Dixon, $90,000.

Joshua C. and Janet E. Clark to Veremundo V. Estrada and Veronica A. Ceja, block 11, lot 308, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

Jason Anthony and Judy Irene Karaus to Rebecca Dejesus, block 6, lot 20, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,000.

Shirley M. Krakowski to Angel Luis Rivera, block 17, lot 286, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $22,000.

April A. and Angel L. Maldonado Sr. to Guadalupe Jasso, block 19, lot 99, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $2,500.

Marian J. Schuetz to Debie M. Whitver, block 4, lot 69, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $80,000.

Jean Hermes to James Hummel, 1006 N. Dement Ave., Dixon, $135,000.

Adam and Cyprus Ables to Steven C. and Anne P. Hilliard, 413 E. Fourth St., Dixon, $197,000.

Melissa and Gary L. Sanders Jr. to Edward E. Hall, 515 W. Seventh St., Dixon, $105,000.

David A. Dixon to Dennis and Sheri Moore, 877 Union Road, Amboy, $180,000.

Dorothy L. Newcomer to Melanie J. Rolland, 418 Third Ave., Dixon, $88,000.

Jeffry Herwig to Nicholas T. and Courtnie L. Griffin, 318 E. Bradshaw, Dixon, $59,000.

John P. Hilliker to DY Holdings LLC, 116 W. South St., Franklin Grove, $100,000.

Hvarre Holdings LLC to James M. Blaine, 734 Keller Drive, Dixon, $265,000.

Quit claim deed

Richard H. Stacy to Stacy Sean, block 10, lot 15, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Trustees deeds

Donald R. Hose Trust, Judith A. Schier-Hose, trustee, to Derek A. McNinch, 1706 Greenwood Lane, Dixon, $175,000.

Strong Family Trust, Diana W. Strong, trustee, to Maureen Theresa Schuelke, block 25, lot 25, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $45,000.

Executor’s deed

Daniel W. and Barry E.C. Williams to Moore Family Land LLC, 1543 Nelson Road, Dixon, $245,000.

Sheriff’s deed

Lee County Sheriff Clayton T. Whelan, Margaret J. Garassino and Caliber Home Loans Inc. to Glen Erickson, 604 Crawford Ave., Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Craig D. Smith to David L. and Carla J. Wagner, 405 S. Maple Ave., Polo, $172,000.

Putnam Group LLC to Israel Contreras, 412 N. 10th St., Rochelle, $66,000.

Jolene L. LeClere and Jacqueline A. Potts to Douglas J. and Kristen V. Rogers, 116 N. Prairie Drive, Forreston, $188,500.

Donald and Marilyn Nelson to Lori C. and Joshua Christen, 10807 W. state Route 64, Forreston, $331,254.

Lori C. and Joshua Christen to Scott W. and Ellie L. Roberts, 655 N. Evergreen Road and one parcel in Buffalo Township, Polo, $345,000.

James E. and Kimberly A. Grennan to Maurice Lee and Ashly Gogul, 742 E. Spring Creek Road, Oregon, $355,000.

William R. Ritchey to Robert and Tracy L. Borgen, 1364 S. Lowell Park Road, Oregon, $60,000.

Haywell LLC Westwood to Casey E. and Taylor R. Isley, 10717 E. Diane Lane, Rochelle, $366,150.

Rochelle Broadcasting Co. Inc. to Central Bank IL, 400 & 404 N. state Route 38, Rochelle, $18,200.

Jacob and Nicole Sheridan to Emmanuel Carrillo, 1105 S. Third St., Oregon, $133,000.

Bonita M. Kitral to Donald J. and Athena A. Modesitt, 3172 N. Silver Ridge Drive, Oregon, $254,900.

Michael Bailey to Lucio L. Keokhao, 303 and 305 Platte Drive, Dixon, $3,500.

Richard A. and Gail D. Richter to Michael and Robin Senska, 906, 908 and 910 Monongahela Drive, Dixon, $16,000.

Tracey A. Bolen to Jose A. and Diana Perez and America A. Brito Sotelo, 3479 N. Willow Road, Mt. Morris, $289,900.

Greg Smith to city of Polo, 208 N. Congress Ave., Polo, $15,000.

Jeff A. and Tonya S. Pennington to Kevin D. Pratt, 407 S. Mckendrie St., Mt. Morris, $144,000.

Ronald P. Cook to Christopher and Jessica Gonzalez, 301 Adams St., Oregon, $165,500.

Heather and William R. James Jr. to Michael P. Johnson, 227 E. Main St., Stillman Valley, $150,000.

Quit claim deeds

Larry K. and Sharon A. Moring to city of Oregon, 408 N. Third St., Oregon, $0.

LSIL LLC to Larry K. and Sharon A. Moring, 408 N. Third St., Oregon, $0.

Trustees deeds

William J. and William J. Steffenhagen III Grantor Trust, William J. and William J. Steffenhagen III, trustees, to Shelly M. and Jerald E. Rosecke Jr., one parcel in Byron Township, $178,200.

Todd J. and William J. Steffenhagen Trust, Todd J. Steffenhagen Jr. and Sr., trustees, to Shelly M. and Jerald E. Rosecke Jr., one parcel in Byron Township, $178,200.

John Ira and Hanarose Clue Trust, Hanarose Clue, trustee, to Robert T. Gooch, 601 N. 14th St., Rochelle, $150,000.

Donald E. and Sheri R. Hill Trust and Sheri R. Hill Spousal Trust, Sheri R. Hill, trustee, to James Wiggens, 6470 S. Ridge Road, Grand Detour, $199,000.

Paul G. and Jabarnh Lorees Thimmesch Family Trust, Paul G. and Jabarnh Lorees Thimmesch, trustees, to Jacob and Nicol Sheridan, 5496 S. Poplar Drive, Oregon, $265,000.

Old National Bank Trust 17784, Old National Bank, trustee, to Kristine Eberling Fornek, two parcels in Taylor Township, $0.

Sheriff’s deed

David Sage and Ogle County sheriff to AJ Homes LLC, 725 N. Eighth St., Rochelle, $75,571.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office