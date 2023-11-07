CGH’s Ready Care Clinic adds services, expands hours

STERLING – CGH Ready Care Clinic in Sterling has expanded its hours and now is offering X-rays, lab work and other services to better serve the public.

A ribbon-cutting was held Monday to announce the changes and welcome a new era.

Expanded hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Appointments are no longer needed at CGH Ready Care Clinic, which now takes walk-ins only.

The clinic is located in the lower level at 15 W. Third St. in Sterling.