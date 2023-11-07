November 06, 2023
Shaw Local
CGH’s Ready Care Clinic adds services, expands hours

By Shaw Local News Network
Nurses work in the nurses station at the CGH Ready Care Clinic Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. The clinic now has x-ray and lab services on site along with prescription medications.

Nurses work in the nurses station at the CGH Ready Care Clinic on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. The clinic now has X-ray and lab services on site along with prescription medications. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING – CGH Ready Care Clinic in Sterling has expanded its hours and now is offering X-rays, lab work and other services to better serve the public.

A ribbon-cutting was held Monday to announce the changes and welcome a new era.

Expanded hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Appointments are no longer needed at CGH Ready Care Clinic, which now takes walk-ins only.

The clinic is located in the lower level at 15 W. Third St. in Sterling.

CGH Ready Care Clinic manager Tabby Whitebread leads a tour of the facility Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Expanded hours are Monday to Friday 8 am-8 pm and Saturday and Sunday 8 am to 1:30 pm.

CGH Ready Care Clinic manager Tabby Whitebread leads a tour of the facility Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Expanded hours are Monday to Friday 8 am-8 pm and Saturday and Sunday 8 am to 1:30 pm. (Alex T. Paschal)

