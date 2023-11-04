Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Debra K. Penaflor to Lucero E. Cruz, 1001 W. Seventh St., Sterling, $47,000.

Michael L. Goessman to My Storage Rock Falls LLC, 2501 McNeil Road, Rock Falls, $1 million.

Debra M. Brown to Bradley Dodd and Kellie Hungunin, 18881 13th St., Fulton, $99,900.

Gary and Carolyn Aiken and Elaine Seevers, Elaine Seevers, trustee, to Buckwalter Properties LLC, 412 Genesee St., Morrison, $40,000.

Kiley M. Vanderleest to Douglas L. Zuidema, 206 Ash Ave., Morrison, $140,000.

Jerry L. Spencer Estate, Larry T. and Sherry A. Spencer, Brody A. Wolf, Stacey Jo Munz, Tracy L. Hutchison, Tina M. Pallardy Jane D. Spencer and Sherry A. Randecker to Harvey and Dawn Arians, 17913 Hillside Road, Morrison, $130,000.

Gary J. and Betty J. Steinert to Gary A. and Wendy L. McCart, 511 E. High St., No. 8, Morrison, $50,000.

JMTR Farms LLC to Rock Roots Development LLC, one parcel on 16th Avenue and one on Albany St., Erie, $99,660.

Ann M. Marquis to Richard K. Wood, 722 Ninth Ave., Rock Falls, $35,000.

Donald R. Wilson to Robert A. and Nydia A. Beer, 2103 Seventh Ave., Sterling, $20,000.

D&R Investments Inc. to Whide Ninja LLC and Jacob Hilkin, 1201 Prophetstown Road, Rock Falls, $236,000.

Donald K. Jevne to Eric and Stephanie Neas, 130 E. Main St., Morrison, $45,000.

Barbara Brown to Mark Sisson Properties LLC Series 4, 2813 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $0.

Abigail L. Holldorf to Shawna Snapp, 1314 Eighth Ave., Sterling, $80,000.

Reese M. Hartman to Rebecca Luken and James R. Peach II, 24814 Genesee Road, Sterling, $135,000.

Danielle M. Olalde and Javier Pineda to Tyler Claxton, 806 W. 14th St., Sterling, $90,000.

Nicholas J. and Melissa Kyarsgaard to D&L Properties LLC, 111 Galt Road, Galt, $100,000.

Sandra Sallee Estate, Michael and Samantha Spera, Stephanie Lucas and Christine Brown to Jonathon R. Schutt, 1000 Fifth Ave., Rock Falls, $209,000.

Ryan A. Willhite to Michael C. Kincaid, 506 W. Second St., Lyndon, $69,000.

Travis and Natalie Mills to Ryan Willhite and Zoey Jones, 19347 Bunker Hill Road, Morrison, $215,000.

Dillon Burdick to Cody J. Shaner, 309 S. Cherry St., Morrison, $72,000.

Cynthia A. Wildemuth to Timothy J. Kowalski, 12776 Lomax Road, Prophetstown, $42,000.

Quit claim deeds

Patricia L. Calvin to Heaven on 7 Acres LLC, one parcel in Hopkins Township, $0.

Janice L. Snyder to Dustanie Bellows, 1008 W. Fourth St., Sterling, $16,500.

Dorothy M. Razo to Pablo Flores Esparza, 1411 Ave K, Sterling, $12,200.

Janice C. Canning to John Bibbs, 203 S. Main St., Tampico, $100.

Angela Wilcox and Andrea Passas to Christa Hicks, 1315 12th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Trustees deeds

Prescott Family Trust, Peter G. Prescott, trustee, to Boss Roofing Siding Experts Inc., 405 W. 12th St., Sterling, $70,000.

Beverly J. Beattie Trust, Samuel W. Beattie Family Trust and Beverly J. and Samuel L. Beattie Living Trust, Debra A. Paul and Peggy L. Peugh, trustees, to Matt and Bree Naftzger, 507 Humber Lane, Rock Falls, $10,000.

Doris F. Harper Trust to Bradley Folkers, 209 E. Ninth St., Rock Falls, $50,000.

Eddie L. and Patrice J. Heckert Trust to Mark L. and Carol E. Holtrust, 15919 Lakeside Drive, Sterling, $325,000.

Deeds

JMTR Farms LLC to Dails Farms Inc., one parcel in Newton Township, $0.

Dail Family Farms Holding LLC to JMTR Farms LLC, one parcel in Newton Township, $0.

JMTR Farms LLC to Dail Family Farms Holding LLC, 9822 Frog Pond Road, Erie, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Dennis and Brooke Weidman to Michael J. and Allison R. Fox, 449 N. Jones St., Amboy, $209,000.

David R. and Amy B. Reiss to Thomas Raia, 1813 Brooklyn Road, Ashton, $239,000.

Innovation Trust No. 1022, Gulfview Management to Jodi Rebecca Montavon, 749 W. Second St., Brooklyn, $131,000.

Maureen Schuelke to George Raymond E. and Susan Quilaton Miran, block 3, lot 67, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $50,000.

Arianda G. Benitez Gonzalez to Rosa Maria Mendoza and Miguel Boruch Gonzalez Villanueva, block 17, lot 190, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,500.

James V. and Linda K. Pack to Kevin J. and Karen M. Hawks, block 11, lot 299, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $50,000.

Jose Ochoa to Tamara Lynn Sawicki and Thomas J. Janetske, block 11, lots 252-253, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $19,000.

Caudell and Kathleen Porter to Bonnie and Clarence Carr, block 10, lot 163, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

Joel and Sylvia Soto to Richard Smentek, block 5, lot 312, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $7,000.

Amy Kivlahan and Richard Osmer to David P. and Christine M. Blackburn, 733 Highcrest Road, Dixon, $310,000.

Quit claim deeds

Rivershore Development LLC and Mark and Todd Wright to Hvarre Holdings LLC, one parcel in Dixon Township, $0.

Madison Q. Pfortmiller to Willard F. Nelson Jr., 336 Wiley Ave., Paw Paw, $0.

Trustees deeds

Thomas J. Preston III Trust, Thomas J. Preston III, trustee, to Bruce Crandall, Lori Ann, Craig Allen and Janet Marie Setchell, one parcel in Lee Center Township, $0.

Henry A. John Trust 101, Darrell J. and Darrell L. John, trustees, to JMW Farms LLC, five parcels in South Dixon Township, $3,215,587.

Kenneth L. Shaw Family Trust and and Darlene A. Shaw Trust, Kevin L. Shaw, trustee, to Elijah C. Otterbach, 2062 Shaw Road, Amboy, $215,000.

Henry A. John Trust 101, Darrell J. and Darrell L. John, trustees, to Harold A. Wiggins Trust No. 101 and Family Trust, Joseph M. Wiggins, trustee, one parcel in South Dixon Township, $50,000.

Executors deed

Gail R. Gonigam, Laura Palmer and Randall Gonigam, co-executors, to Michael T. Glenn, 817 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, $99,995.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Lucas M. and Daria B. Brainerd to Sherry Tracy Living Trust, Sherry Tracy, trustee, one parcel in Taylor Township, $11,500.

David A. and Kimberly N. Luepkes to Illinois Deptartment of Natural Resources, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $190,000.

Laurence M. and Mary J. Ellingsen to Tyler Vock, 508 W. Mansfield St., Woosung, $130,500.

Alex E., Paityn and Troy Edwards to Seth P. Linhart, 298 W. Egan Road, Byron, $165,000.

Joseph and Haley Suarez to Josefina Mounts, 11211 E. Oak Court, Rochelle, $240,000.

Geovanni J. Soto to Michael McDonald, 3410 S. Prairie Road, Chana, $300,000.

Jerry L. and Christina M. Meyer to Bryan J. Mink, one parcel in Pine Rock Township, $25,000.

Donald E. Becker to Tiffany L. and Jesse J. Linczmaier, 1821 Southfield Lane, Byron, $217,000.

Adam and Michelle Carlson to James P. and Patti A. Mulligan, 206 E. Chicago Ave., Davis Junction, $174,900.

Quit claim deed

Kathryn A. Hill to Holcomb Bank, 10258 E. Deer Creek Lane and 10463 E. Deer Creek Court, Rochelle, $0.

Trustees deed

Baker Trust HVB93, William R. Baker, trustee, to Krehl Family 2023 Declaration Trust, 237 S. Columbian Road and two parcels in Pine Creek Township, Oregon, $0.

Executors deed

Estate of the late Marvin Erdahl by executors to Jacob Hackbarth, 19080 E. Creston Road, Creston, $94,000.

Sheriff’s deed

Mary Diane Dombkowski Dorsey and Ogle County sheriff to AJ Homes LLC, 9020 Flagg Road, Rochelle, $130,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office