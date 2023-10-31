Family Reading Night set for Nov. 16 in Lanark

LANARK – Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, the Illinois State Library and the Illinois Center for the Book are co-sponsoring Family Reading night, Thursday, Nov. 16.

The Lanark Public Library is encouraging children to visit the Twice-Sold Tales Used Bookstore, sponsored by the Friends of the Library, at the Special Touch Unique Mall at 504 W. state Route 64, Lanark, to pick up a free book. This event is scheduled for Nov. 16. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Five ways to become a great reader: