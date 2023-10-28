Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Oct. 13-20

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Dustin and Keith Segura to Kimberly M. Hampton, 1006 W. state Route 30, Rock Falls, $55,000.

Michael R. Sage to Jackson Stonewall Purvis, 109 Lafayette St., Prophetstown, $132,000.

Irma Geerts to Aaron Ulrich, 118 10th St., Fulton, $180,000.

631 E. Lincolnway LLC to D&M Enterprises LLC, apartment complex at 631 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, $240,000.

Linda L. Saucier to Ryan Workman, 15165 Vans Road, Fulton, $79,900.

Harvey Ottens, Lisa Goodenough, Shelley Tiesman and Kristine Ottens, now Matthews, to Morrison GLC Properties LLC, 109 W. Park St., Morrison, $75,000.

Stephan W. and Kendra Houska to Michael G. Rice, 407 Eighth Ave., Fulton, $171,900.

Jeffrey and Teresa Slagle to Paul O. Wikoff Jr., 514 W. Park St., Morrison, $110,000.

Randal and Joy Nelson to Evan R. Fassler, Sydney M. Petersen and Merle A. Saunders, 1203 Eighth Ave., Sterling, $81,500.

Kyle D. Guilliams to Evan Angel, 808 Eighth Ave., Fulton, $114,000.

Eucharice Chris Lehman to Joy A., Randal D. and Holly A. Nelson, 1403 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, $118,000.

Corwell Properties LLC to Kahley and Danny Martinez Sr., 609 W. 10th St., Sterling, $140,000.

Shelly M. Bertolozzi, formerly Timbs, to Rosa M. Velasquez, 408 Ave. I, Sterling, $45,000.

Ruth Mae Mix to Bogdan Boanca, 610 W. 10th St., Rock Falls, $9,000.

Prophetstown Equipment Inc. to Bartlett Family Trust, Ruth L. Bartlett, trustee, 419 Maple St., Prophetstown and 1705 17th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Craig A. Stralow to American Eagle Overhead Doors LLC, 700 1/2 Lincolnway, Morrison, (Stralow Craig Excavating) $27,200.

Quit claim deeds

Barry Goodwin to Harkness Properties LLC, 303 W. Lincolnway, Morrison, $0.

Margaret Valladares to PM&SR Investments Inc., 220 E. Third St., Sterling, $0.

Friendship Temple of Jesus Christ to Lonnie B. Chattic, 906 Oak Ave., 901 Ash Ave. and 2102 Chestnut Ave., Sterling, $0.

Miranda M. Johnson and Jerimiah E. Johnson to Stephen C. Kovach III, 610 W. Sixth St., Sterling, $12,500.

Trustees deed

Arthur F. and Mary Jane Connelly Trust to Alison L. and Charles J. George, 609 Ash Ave., Morrison, $82,500.

Executors deed

Jeffrey Rolland Sr. Estate to Nancy A. Spitzer, 512 16th Ave., Fulton, $87,500.

Deed

Joseph J. Hicks to Sterling Federal Bank, 409 W. Lincolnway, Morrison, $0.

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Carol A. Roath and Miriah Troester to Bridget M. Feldbauer, 1015 W. Third St., Dixon, $90,000.

Wesley John Crow to Henry E. and Mary Louise Eisenberg, 701 Fourth Ave., Dixon, $165,000.

Liudmila Puncevic Alvarez to Erika Puntos-Saucedo, 1426 Paw Paw Road, Lee, $295,000.

Realtynet TIC Investments LLC to Donald A. and Adriana E. Richards, 1614 S. Galena Ave., Dixon (Clifton Larson Allen), $305,811.

Daniel E. and Sandra L. Burke to Ryan M. and Nicole R. Varga, 1109A River Oaks Drive, Dixon, $285,000.

Rexall, Rexall Cleo Jr. and Shannon Hindson to Cheryl McNamee, 976 Paw Paw Road, Paw Paw, $430,000.

Daniel G. Brown to Gary D. and Rhonda K. Brown, 2994 Herman Road, Steward, $50,000.

Alan J. Detig to Bonnie Winston, 1524 W. Third St., Dixon, $175,000.

Kristopher B. Gyger to Joshua Butterfield, 412 Barker Ave., Dixon, $61,000.

Selby Enterprises LLC to Up to Code Properties LLC, 844 Hann Ave., Dixon, $38,000.

Mark and Sharon Halm to Lawrence R. and Shona R. Carroll, block 22, lot 11, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $18,500.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Paige Calow, 216 W. Chamberlin St., Dixon, $75,000.

Dennis J. Harper to Erick A. and Mark A. Kellen, one parcel of industrial land in Amboy Township, $2,000.

Quit claim deeds

Amy S. Kivlahan to Jayme L. and Lisa M. Armstrong, one parcel in Dixon Township, $0.

Charles and Diane Grobe to Kevin and Adler Wiegand, 208 Whitney St., Franklin Grove, $0.

Kwik Trip Inc. to Noor Real Estate LLC, 1100 E. River Road, Dixon (Stop-N-Go), $475,000.

Trustees deeds

Susan L. McCoy Family Trust No. 2010, Susan L. McCoy, trustee, to Richard and Julie Tunk, 174 Kilgore Road, Dixon, $0.

Thomas J. Preston III Trust, Thomas J. Preston III, trustee, to Bruce Crandall, Lori Ann, Craig Allen, Janet Marie and Bruce C. Setchell, one parcel of farmland in Lee Center Township, $1 million.

Leda Bartolomei Trust, Leda Bartolomei and Linda A. Napier, co-trustees, to Jonathan L. Setchell, 330 W. Everett St., Dixon, $42,000.

Executors deeds

Norma M. Kellen to Beverly J. Pitzer and Wesley A. Sarver, 1305 N. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $139,500.

David A. Fabri, Jon O. Fabri, independent executor to Patrick C. Chamberlain, 1228 River Road, Dixon, $0.

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Delong Co. Inc. to Christensen Acres LLC, 1942 W Lightsville Road, Byron, $380,000.

Delong Co. Inc. to Barry J. and Tracey M. Myers, 1942 W. Lightsville Road, Byron, $440,000.

Kathryn S. McGrath to Isaias Becerra Lopez and Rachel Hammonds, 206 Drake Ave., Rochelle, $132,500.

Alojzy and Ewa Czaplinski to Josephine Mounts, 206 Drake Ave., Rochelle, $285,000.

Sharon L. and John R. McLane Jr to Daniel and Sandra Burke, 3574 W. Rock St., Grand Detour, $350,000.

Jane E. Landreth to McLane Enterprises LLC, 7943 W. Bordeaux Drive, Grand Detour, $185,000.

Larry K. and Aneda K. Ebert to Pitzers Spring Creek Cattle, one parcel in Taylor Township, $680,000.

Steven S. St. Clair to Maria A. Medina Perez, 8976 N. Main St.,Adeline, $36,000.

Charles M. and Patricia Cawley to Nicholas P. and Chris L. Tornabene, 131 Joanne Lane, Rochelle, $190,000.

Prophetstown Equipment Inc. to Bartlett Family Trust, Ruth L. Bartlett, trustee, 512 Autumnwolf Drive, Davis Junction, $0.

Joshua A. and Heather L. Lamping to Steven E. and Nicolle Shelton, 202 E. First St., Leaf River, $18,000.

Donnalee H. Jaeger to Michael L. and Erica N. Prange, 203 N. Maple St. with one other lot in Lindenwood, $194,000.

Dustin and Breanna Massolle to Chandler Morehead Cocking and Crystal E. Wilkinson, 908 S. Congress Ave., Polo, $97,500.

Michael Bailey to Howard J. Schellenberg III, 408 and 210 Sioux Lane, Dixon, $3,995.

Lincoln T. and Thomas L. Lichty to Jacob and Kalon McKnight, 408 West St., Davis Junction, $252,000.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 1009 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Paula L. Springer Trust, Paula L. Springer, trustee, to Larry K. and Aneda K. Ebert, one parcel in Taylor Township, $0.

Donnalee H. Jaeger to Jill Hall, 203 N. Maple St., Lindenwood, $0.

Trustees deeds

Charles L. Phelps Trust, David A. Phelps, trustee, to Thomas E. Fox, 101 Oak St., Holcomb, $40,000.

Joseph P. O’Toole Declaration Trust, Allison M. Betty, trustee, to Michael A. and Karen M. Dickinson, 9087 N. Main St., Adeline, $25,000.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trust 6156127, Chicago Title Land Trust Co., trustee, to Robert J. and Joan K. Albrecht, 5990 S. Hickory Road, Oregon, $0.

Kathleen Zimmer Revocable Living Trust 300, Deborah Lynn Seyller, trustee, to Melesio Velazco Martinez and Emilia Sevilla, 403 Lake Lida Lane, Rochelle, $190,000.

William R. and Janet A. Lewis Revocable Declaration Trust, Janet A. Lewis, trustee, to Sparky Irrevocable Trust, Patricia A. Johnson, trustee, one parcel in Pine Creek Township, $0.

William R. and Janet A. Lewis Revocable Declaration Trust, Janet A. Lewis, Trustee, to Sparky Irrevocable Trust, Patricia A. Johnson, trustee, 9722 N. White Tail Trail, Oregon, and 6467 N. Clear View Drive, Stillman Valley, $0.

Executors deed

Estate of the late Lawrence J. Sabella by executor to Shelley A. Sartwell, 15642 E. state Route 72, Davis Junction, $195,000.

Sheriff’s deed

Ogle County sheriff and Andrea Ludwig to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 307 S. McKendrie St., Mt. Morris, $0.

