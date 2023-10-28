October 28, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Fulton soup supper will benefit Whiteside County communities

Masonic Soup Supper set for Nov. 16

By Shaw Local News Network
Make sure to serve chili with plenty of toppings, such as crackers, onions, cheese and hot sauce.

Chili with toppings. (Alex Paschal)

FULTON – Fulton City Lodge No. 189 will hold a soup and sandwich supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Brunch House Restaurant, 1901 Fourth St., Fulton.

The menu for the all-you-can-eat supper will include chili and chicken noodle soup, chicken salad and ham salad sandwiches, cookies, vanilla ice cream and beverages. Carryout will be available.

Proceeds will help fund the maintenance of the lodge building and represent charitable donations to the Fulton and Albany communities.

In the past, funds generated from the lodge’s biannual soup suppers have been donated to the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities for Whiteside County veterans and have paid the entrance fee for Fulton High School’s Scholastic Bowl team to compete in the Illinois Masonic Academic Bowl tournament.

In conjunction with Merton Chapter No. 356, Order of the Eastern Star, the lodge has donated school supplies to children in need at Fulton Elementary School and nonperishable food items to the Albany Food Pantry and the Fulton/Thomson Food Pantry.

FultonAlbanyThomsonWhiteside CountyEducation
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois