October 22, 2023
Shaw Local
Dixon’s Scarecrow Fest a hit

By Alex T. Paschal
Dressed as witches, line dancers with the Dixon Country Line Dancers group perform Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in downtown Dixon during Scarecrow Fest.

Dressed as witches, line dancers with the Dixon Country Line Dancers group perform Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in downtown Dixon during Scarecrow Fest. (Alex T. Paschal)

Hundreds of people and not a crow in sight, Dixon’s Scarecrow Fest was clearly a hit.

The Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 festival was blessed with warm, sunny weather and big crowds that moved throughout the downtown checking out booths of food, crafts and fun activities.

A local line-dancing group provided entertainment as many dressed in witchy garb and stepped in unison to music. Food vendors provided delicious snacks and kids got to enjoy a petting zoo. As per usual for the season, many visitors dressed in costumes to add to the fun.

Image 1 of 10
A coven of witches stop for photos Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 during Dixon’s Scarecrow Fest. Mindy Cadogan (left), of Sterling, Teri Jahn of Lee Center and LuAnn McFadden of Rock Falls donned their best outfits for a day of fun in Dixon.

A coven of witches stop for photos Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 during Dixon’s Scarecrow Fest. Mindy Cadogan (left), of Sterling, Teri Jahn of Lee Center and LuAnn McFadden of Rock Falls donned their best outfits for a day of fun in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

