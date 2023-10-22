Dixon’s Scarecrow Fest a hit

Hundreds of people and not a crow in sight, Dixon’s Scarecrow Fest was clearly a hit.

The Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 festival was blessed with warm, sunny weather and big crowds that moved throughout the downtown checking out booths of food, crafts and fun activities.

A local line-dancing group provided entertainment as many dressed in witchy garb and stepped in unison to music. Food vendors provided delicious snacks and kids got to enjoy a petting zoo. As per usual for the season, many visitors dressed in costumes to add to the fun.