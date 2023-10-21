October 21, 2023
Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties

Here are the latest property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties filed Oct. 6 to 13.

By Shaw Local News Network
Sauk Valley property transfers

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Paul E. and Jamie L. Harmon to Morison GLC Properties LLC, 306 S. Heaton St., Morrison, $0.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Austin A. Turner, 1227 Albany St., Erie, $0.

Scott VanZuiden to Dale A. and Yvonne R. Burkholder Trust, 703 Deerview Lane, Morrison, $135,000.

Kahley and Danny Martinez Sr. to Mathew and Allison Cheeseman, 3210 W. Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls, $228,000.

Barbara R. Coughlin to Kendall Wallingford III, 24080 Kane Drive, Sterling, $162,000.

James A. and Sandra L. Cesarek to John and Susan Flick, 2608 E. Hill Drive, Rock Falls, $400,000.

Clifford A. and Heather J. Collins to Larrissa M. Lugo and Isaac T. Anderson, 1205 Wilson St., Sterling, $120,000.

Ryan L. Debrock to Madison Ann Marie Newman, 104 S. Joy St., Tampico, $135,000.

Linn Morgan to James A. Rahn and Hope C. Friday, 20986 Dean Road, Chadwick, $60,000.

Michael D. and Rebecca Dingus to Jazmine Cochran, 802 W. Seventh St., Sterling, $65,000.

Stephanie A. and David L. Brooks to Zachary Conners, 613 N. Orange St., Morrison, $295,000.

Teah M. Shirk to Brady L. Anderson and Abigail Lynn Marie Hershman, 101 Highland Ave., Erie, $183,000.

Arlene E. and Charles A. Rogers Jr. to Boss Roofing Siding Experts Inc., 1507 Fifth Ave., 1108 E. Third St. and 1203 E. Fourth St., Sterling, $180,000.

Rick A. and Tamara S. Mills to Montana Lee Scuffham, 1504 16th Ave., Sterling, $87,000.

Arlene E. and Charles A. Rogers Jr. to Abbys Wine Inc., 1201 E. Fourth St., Sterling (Chuck Wagon Saloon), $100,000.

Robert E. Griffis to Lisa Lindquist, 1406 Harvey Drive, Sterling, $95,000.

Danyan A. and Jennifer L. Rodriguez to Rosa M. Velasquez, 206 E. Seventh St., Sterling, $41,900.

Ronald Davisson to Brice A. Keller, 1204 Main St., Erie, $150,000.

Quit claim deeds

Ryder Robert Lee Whitehead to Shaun McGovern, 1708 English St., Rock Falls, $7,000.

Rock Falls Industrial Development Commission to M Li Realty LLC, 1116 First Ave., Rock Falls (former Checkers gas station), $12,500.

Maribel Hernandez to Raul Sanchez, 1008 Dillon Ave., Sterling, $0.

Cody Beyer to William J. and Kara A. Wisdom, 429 Private Drive, Erie, $0.

Trustees deeds

Mary R. and Larry G. McCormick Trust, Larry G. McCormick, trustee, to Brian V. Klein and Elizabeth Arduini, one parcel on East 18th Street, Sterling, $13,500.

Hess Family Trust, Paul R. and Maria L. Hess, trustees, to Johnny Cruz, 1406 Dillon Ave., Sterling, $3,000.

Betty L. Bell Trust to Maher Younes, 2200 Maddens Drive, Sterling, $375,375.

Executors deeds

Robert W. Card Estate to Brian A. and Elizabeth R. Sandrock, 23885 Hazel Road, Sterling, $239,000.

Jacob Medema Jr. Estate to Kalyan Investments LLC, 937 Melody Hills, Fulton, $263,000.

Deed

Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings LLC to Miguel Ramirez, 311 Ave. F, Sterling, $20,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

William S. Biddle to Kelsey N. McCarthy, 1126A Inlet Road, Lee Center, $109,000.

Ryan M. and Nicole R. Varga to Tammi L. Sherman, 1409 Nan St., Dixon, $205,000.

Virginia Garibay to Maribel Gonzalez, 3089 Cottage Hill Road, Paw Paw, $160,000.

Jamie A. Haines to Fleming Farms Partnership, 3392 Mittan Road, Paw Paw, $715,960.

Maria Rosa Velasquez to Allen S. and Laura L. Lawson, block 26, lot 250, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,000.

Valerie and Curt Lyle to Guy Lawrence and Rebecca D. Nielsen, block 7, lot 104, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $9,500.

Ray and Donna Jasper to Joanna J. Delgado, block 1, lot 10, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,000.

Fernando Guadarrama Diaz Leal to Jose Ramos and and Michelle Delgado, block 11, lot 24, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $18,000.

David and Susan Silver to Maurici Carbo Castells and Mabel Zeledon Hernandez, block 21, lot 244, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $45,000.

Antonio and Teresa Palella to Joan M. Livingston, block 18, lot 44, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

Rodney J. and Cynthia M. Rod to Herz Properties LLC, 463 Inlet Road, Sublette (formerly Rod Pioneer Sales, now Herz Performance Ag), $1.38 million.

Sow Belly’s Inc. and Joseph Battaglia to Sauk Valley Properties LLC, 92 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon (formerly Sow Belly’s), $45,000.

Nancy Spader to Hunter J. Wilson, 1643 Route 52, Dixon, $177,000.

Brian M. Breedlove to Bryan Alan Knecht and Jo Ann Krupa, 1115 River Oaks Drive, Dixon, $235,100.

Howard L. Zimmerlein to Greg Fischer, one farmland parcel in East Grove Township, $1,500.

Patrick and Stacy Love to Brandon K. and Carly L. Dennis, 831 Riverside Drive, Dixon, $345,000.

Patrick D. and Vicki L. Nally to Bravo Four LLC, 2425 Quarry Road, Ashton, $30,000.

Brandon M. Williamson to Joseph C. Romero, 910 S. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $105,000.

Asmar Lazar-Storto to Jennifer Marie Meadows, 419 Van Buren Ave., Dixon, $80,000.

Nicholas L. Kibble to Candi Setchell, 813 S. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $60,000.

Kenneth M. Nordan to Michael Shoemaker, 734 E. Second St., Dixon, $82,000.

Ana D. Galvan to Julia J. Shinault, 1210 W. Third St., Dixon, $97,000.

Quit claim deeds

Michael W. and Mary E. Ortgiesen to Robert J. and Erika R. Gossage, 708 Madison Ave., Dixon, $27,000.

Kathleen Reif to Carol Voice, block 26, lot 184, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Deeds

Lee County as trustee to Fidel Cerda, block 7, lot 100, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Lee County as trustee to Nancy Garcia-Moreno and Saul Moreno, block 11, lot 198, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Lee County as trustee to Jacob Saulters, block 9, lot 42, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Lee County as trustee to Nancy Garcia-Moreno and Saul Moreno, block 3, lot 18, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Lee County as trustee to Joseph Costa and Tiffany Galarza, block 25, lot 69, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Lee County as trustee to James Boult, 1563 Chicago St., Dixon, and 117 S. State St., Franklin Grove, $0.

Lee County as trustee to Marco Sawires, 623 Third St., Dixon, $0.

Lee County as trustee to David and Marilyn Balch, 602 Evans Ave, Ashton, $0.

Sheriff’s deed

Lee County sheriff to Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2020-GS5, US Bank Trust National Association, trustee, 304 S. Commercial Ave., Amboy, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Dylan Blackburn to Dana Moss and Brian Eberhardy, 103, 105, 107 and 117 Flambeau Lane, Dixon, $6,000.

Matthew G. and Chenelle M. Benton to Jeremy and Kerry Gray, 406 S. Seventh St., Oregon, $194,000.

Haywell LLC Residential Rentals to Dawn R. Furman, 526 N. Woolf Court, Rochelle, $101,000.

Torri J. Nichols to Evin Simplot Sr., 323 E. Third St., Byron, $155,000.

Lora L. Hedrick, Lois A. Wilson, James L. Deets and Anita L. Ford to Dacia Soulliere, 101 W. Oregon St., Polo, $112,000.

Luke T. and Jennifer S. Davis to Juan and Eugenia Cincire, 130 W. Shirley Ave., Rochelle, $200,000.

Keith A. Kehl to Hipolito Escareno, 11890 E. Bethel Road, Chana, $249,000.

Othon Mark and Meryl L.B. Issichopoulos to Martin and Diana Brizuela, 912 N. Sixth St., Rochelle, $180,000.

The late Carol J. Friestad by heirs to Justin M. Thompson, 1182 Westview Drive, Rochelle, $120,000.

Debra and Brittany Hyde to Kaleb and Kaitlin M. Baker, 2837 E. Flagg Road, Dixon, $230,000.

Quit claim deed

Michael Elmendorf to Theresa Rogers, 226 Deer Paint Drive and 401 Sioux Lane, Dixon, $0.

Trustees deeds

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trust 8144, Chicago Title Land Trust Co., trustee, to McGuire Family Farm LLC, two parcels in Lynnville Township, $0.

William R. and Catherine H. Muetza Revocable Living Trust, Catherine H. Muetza, trustee, to Farms for Life Foundation, one parcel in Dement Township, $0.

Gerald A. and Karen L. Sellers Revocable Trust, Gerald A. Sellers, trustee, to Kathleen H. Mekeel, 104, 106, 108 and 115 Maple Lane, Dixon, $228,000.

Sheriff’s deed

Ogle County sheriff, Lynn Wallace, also Lynette, and Evelyn B. Newell to Kerns Property Management LLC, 208 S. Prairie St., Creston, $95,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Property Transfers
